Ole Dammegard. I had never heard of him, until Celia Farbert sent out a discussion he had with 2 other people on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. I did no research. I was so impressed that, before I got to the end of the video, I knew I wanted to interview him. He knew so much - so many details - like the angle of the bullet.

I love facts.

I hear so many people say, You have your truth and I have mine. To me that sounds like, Don’t disturb my bubble-gum bubble and I won’t disturb yours.

Ole had no interest is keeping fantasy bubbles untouched. Instead it was: What was the truth? What were the facts?

Though he is doing very few interviews these days, somehow or other he had the impulse to agree to my request to be interviewed. I was delighted.

And I’m delighted to have that interview for you.

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

https://truthsummit.info/ole-dammegard.html

When the video is available, please refresh the page, to get the updated page.

_______________

And now, for controversy and facts. Most of the controversy centers around the Holocaust.

I’ll start with different issues.

The non-death of Elvis in 1977.. I’ve never paid attention to the rumors of Elvis being alive. Ole brings up much more than that - like evidence that Elvis volunteered to do sting operations against the Weathermen, the Black Panthers, and most dangerous, a major mafia family. (There’s a link to an interview on Elvis on the web page.)

Trump’s alleged assassination attempt. Rima Laibow gave an almost immediate debunking: as a medical doctor, she knew that anyone shot at the tip of the ear would have way more blood gushing than Trump did. Case closed. Ole goes much further. Dozens of details, including the name of the allegedly shot person, showing the event has all the hallmarks of similar staged events.

The fires of the Notre Dame cathedral and the Borsen building in Copenhagen. There is more, including how recent staged assassinations have the same check points as assassinations in the Roman Empire - and likewise have to do with controlling people and having them love their dictators.

__________________

But none of this is current. Ole’s life - from a huge inner inability to continue - has taken a recent change to showing down, taking time off, and even before that, to coaching, to healing from trauma.

__________________

But back, for now, to Ole the truth sleuth. As far as I can see, all is not great about Ole. I was sent a link to an interview he did on the situation in Gaza (pre the current situation): https://rumble.com/v6qyex8-ole-dammegard-is-the-war-in-gaza-a-complete-psychological-operation-podcast.html

He claims there are no hammer and nails to be gotten in Gaza, population over 2 million, much of the population living in high rises, including (from photos I have seen) in wealthy areas.

He uses the widely-used phrase, “world’s largest open air prison,” for this area of 365 square kilometers - quite some prison!! - with no reference whatsoever (and perhaps no awareness) to why the area is fenced - namely, Gazan suicide bombings and other terror attacks in Israel, which went down by 98-99% once the fence was built.

He claims, more than once, that 50% of the population of Gaza is under 15 due to Israel’s random ongoing violence against Gazans (which seemingly is hitting only adults). This disregards that Gazans have an extremely high birth rate, a much more likely explanation for the high % of people under 15 Also he has obviously not checked the death rate of Gazans due to Israeli attacks. I checked, using Al Jazeera figures 2005-2020 - and it would not have made a dent in the % of adults to children, even if 100% of the deaths had been of adults - something Gazans have never claimed. Instead images of dead children have figured prominently.

My general sense: Gaza - and perhaps anything to do with Israel - may well be an area where Ole the fact-checker is, for whatever reason, absent. But I have not done any checking of this.

_________________

That brings me to his interview on the Holocaust. (Link included on his web page.)

As I believe I have made clear: I am for checking every bit of information. What is fact? What is likely? What is possible? What is impossible? What is unfounded allegation? What is a deliberate lie?

One thing Ole makes clear is that that the numbers have kept changing - in one case from an initial claim of 2 million down in stages to 78,000 - a drop of about 95%.

A piece of computing I got from someone’s sending me AI figures regarding the 2 million people allegedly gassed and incinerated in Auschwitz is that it would have taken over 200 years with the ovens working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to incinerate that many bodies.

My suggestion re Ole’s interview on the Holocaust is that people listen and ask themselves:

first, if the claims have credibility;

and second, if what Ole reports seems at least credible, in terms of the numbers of deaths, and in the deaths beings primarily from disease and starvation: WHO IS BEHIND THIS? and WHY THE INDOCTRINATION (whatever our religious or ethnic background)?

Most,, I suggest you watch the interview with Ole. And watch some other interview.

All the best, as always,

Elsa

Posted July 21, 2025