I have a lot of respect for (but of course not total agreement with) Ole Dammegard, who spent over 4 decades investigating psy-ops and alleged conspiracies, including the murder of JFK, 9/11, and even - after he said he had fully retired - what happened with Charlie Kirk.

I was lucky that I got the chance to interview him. He told me he was answering hardly any emails, but somehow he did answer mine and did agree to an interview. I will post a link at the end.

What this post is about. I got a message from Ole today - not to me privately. It is clearly a sendout. The topic jumped out at me - the words, conspiracies and spirituality, were there, together:

Conspirituality is the Place where Conspiracies and Spirituality Meet

I - like so ever many others - have the inner knowledge that we are living through a spiritual battle, good versus evil. If you’re like me, you also have the strong inner sense that good will prevail, but evil will not just quietly wither or slither away.

And then there are those many conspiracies. Some clearly relate to more developed technologies being used and their use hidden as well as possible - as happened with 9/11 and with earthquake creation. Then there are the many psy-op, so that masses of humans opted for self-endangerment with the mRNA injections), and masses rage and hate and destroy (believing they are right and all others are evil), as is happening with engineered protests in the US.

But we know it is more than that. Satanic symbols abound. Plus we have all heard of the sacrifice of infants. We have seen the opening ceremonies of, say, the Paris Olympics and the most recent Superbowl. This is not fun and games.

Anyway, I know there is a strong connection between spirituality - both good and evil - and everything that is going on in the world, notably the alleged conspiracies.

I have not yet watched Ole’s webinar, but I will be watching it later today. One thing I found, in all the various videos from him that I have watched, is that what he presents is both interesting and thought-provoking.

Here is Ole:

What if conspiracy, spirituality, and truth-seeking intersect in more ways than we realize? In this episode, Isaac and Alexa sit down with investigative journalist and researcher Ole Dammegård to explore the concept of conspirituality — where conspiracy research and spiritual inquiry meet. Ole shares decades of investigative insight into global events, patterns of power, psychological operations, symbolism, and how narratives are shaped to influence collective perception. Rather than encouraging fear or blind belief, this conversation invites listeners into discernment, pattern recognition, and inner sovereignty. Together, they explore how curiosity, spirituality, and grounded awareness can coexist without slipping into paranoia, …

Here is his website:

https://lightonconspiracies.com/

Here is the link to his recent conversation:

https://lightonconspiracies.com/conspirituality-is-the-place-where-conspiracies-and-spirituality-meets/

And finally, here is the link to the interview I did with him:

Link: truthsummit.substack.com/p/ole-dammegard-false-flags-assassinations

May this encourage us in our own explorations and understandings of what is going on, and freeing from the hold of psy-ops.

Elsa

