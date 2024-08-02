This is the 4th update on Day 22, July 31, 2024, of Reiner’s trial. Each update has added. Plus in each case I knew people wanted to know NOW, now wait for days to get one massive report.

Today: the official ICIC report. Plus English translations of excerpts from a 179-page report (German)from the Ministry of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia regarding from 2021 on dealing with so-called critics of measures ("corona deniers", see attachment).

Press report 22nd day of trial - Dr. Reiner Füllmich July 31, 2024 Press report

22nd day of trial on 31.07.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court The 22nd day of the trial began with two motions for evidence, which were submitted by Dr. Reiner Füllmich himself as well as by defence lawyer Dr. Christof Miseré and which were also to be read out orally and publicly by both. This was rejected by presiding judge Schindler. Dr. Reiner Füllmich then filed a motion to recuse the presiding judge. A deadline of 02.8.2024 was set for the written statement of reasons.

Attorney Dr. Christof Miseré was also prohibited from publicly reading out his motions for evidence and was told to submit them in writing. He protested vehemently and stated that, in his opinion, the proceedings were no longer in accordance with the rule of law, as the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings was violated by the Chamber's order. In order to emphasize his statement, he left the courtroom.

The chamber ordered a half-hour break and then continued with the trial. Attorney Dr. Christof Miseré took a seat in the spectator area and once again made his opinion on the conduct of proceedings by the 5th Commercial Criminal Chamber clear. Attorney Katja Wörmer submitted her requests for evidence for de-escalation in writing by email to the presiding judge and explained that three witnesses named by the defense were present today and had been summoned directly by the defense. The chamber admitted two of the named witnesses and ordered a one-hour break to decide on the motions for evidence by attorney Katja Wörmer. Meanwhile, the journalists Kerstin Heusinger and Djamila Le Pair launched a written protest note to uphold the principle of publicity by reading out all motions and statements made during the oral proceedings by the defense and the defendant. The protest note was signed by a large part of the audience and handed over to the court. After the lunch break, two of the three witnesses originally called by the defense were heard. The topic was the conclusion of loan agreements in the witness hearings. Due to follow-up appointments, attorney Dr. Christof Miseré was unable to attend the hearing and left early. A 179-page report from the Ministry of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia from 2021 on dealing with so-called critics of measures ("corona deniers", see attachment) was attached to his handwritten request for evidence submitted to the court. This was to be examined and taken note of by the court. Presiding Judge Schindler then asked whether the taking of evidence could be closed, which was denied by the defense. Dr. Reiner Füllmich again explained that he had not been able to submit his motion for evidence in writing, as he had only been able to write on a mechanical typewriter in the prison, the ribbon of which was now used up and there were several handwritten notes and corrections on his documents that were illegible. Therefore, he had not been able to hand these documents over to the court, but wanted to read them out himself or dictate them for the record. He emphasized the continued limitation of his own defense options.

The defendant's motions for evidence and further motions for evidence by the defence can be submitted on the next trial day, Tuesday, 6 August 2024, so that Dr. Reiner Füllmich has sufficient time to dictate the motions for evidence to his defence counsel. The presiding judge stated that he would partially rule on the motions for evidence in the judgment. The hearing was closed at 2:15 pm. The next hearing date is Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. Contact editorial and press team: RF-press@proton.me and jiota@icic.law 31.07.2024 End of Press report 22nd day of trial - Dr. Reiner Füllmich July 31, 2024

And now here are an introductory comment from S.K. plus a few excerpts from the 179-page report mentioned above. (Thank you to S.K. for selecting the excerpts and doing the translation.)

Now it is clear why a self-reading procedure has been decided by the court. No viewer or media is supposed to learn anything about the content. Since there are 179 pages, I have selected some passages as examples so that you can recognize the explosiveness. EXCERPTS The conspiracy myths that appear here are as follows:

so-called "super conspiracies". They contain both elements of an Event conspiracy – for example: "Corona doesn't exist at all, it's not dangerous or is an artificially produced bioweapon" – as well as elements of a System conspiracy – for example: "Corona has moved from the pharmaceutical industry to serve the interests of the elites, is only the pretext for a long-planned major upheaval." Mistrust of the media: "lying press":

The increase in importance of protest movements is interdependent with the narrative of the "lying press". This narrative assumes a systematic suppression and falsification of news by the government and the established media. In essence, it means that undesirable facts are concealed, tendentiously reinterpreted or deliberately reinterpreted as false reports ("fake news") can be produced Independence of the courts:

The independence of the courts undermines the function of the rule of law and

its control.

In the past, numerous state protective measures have been taken by the courts.

to combat the pandemic has been critically reviewed and restricted. "Corona deniers" would therefore have every reason to believe in the independence of the courts in Germany.

In fact, however, it is continuously assumed in the discourses that the current

judicial system is state-controlled and therefore corrupt. Exclusion of any rule of force and arbitrariness:

The principle of the exclusion of any rule of force and arbitrariness is a central

constitutional principle. It is intended to protect the individual citizen from arbitrariness of the state and ensures the possibility of political minority opinions. This principle also protects the freedom of expression of "Corona deniers".

"Corona deniers" accuse the current "system" of arbitrary rule, often referred to as a "Corona dictatorship". There is a demand for an abolition of this supposed dictatorship, i.e. to an overthrow of the state. There are descriptions of the desired actions of a new state. Thus, the idea circulates in the evaluated discourses that the current "state elite" must be eliminated at all costs after a coup.

In the discourse, the term "Nuremberg" refers to the Nuremberg Trials, in which

criminals of the Nazi regime were tried. The security authorities observe that individuals and smaller groups

become more and more radical.

More and more often, the "Corona deniers" are using the language and the conspiracy myths that are also prevalent in right-wing extremism. For example, the invocation of an alleged "right of resistance" is associated with the

propagation of violence. Extremist conspiracy myths such as the

of the "Great Reset" are in circulation. It claims that a "global financial elite" and the "leaders of the world" have made plans in a targeted manner. Behind such myths is usually an anti-semitic core.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution can already offer a differentiated range of prevention programs.

In the field of primary prevention, there is an extensive range of

educational and public relations work. The public is regularly informed about

ideological elements, strategies and manifestations of extremism

enlightened. "Protection of the Constitution through Enlightenment" must tailor many target groups:

– the report of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution alone is not sufficient, which is why the cooperation of prevention with other state and

civil society actors is needed. Target group-oriented approaches include, in addition to the established repertoire: trade fair appearances and stand offers, digital and

interactive offers, offers for schools, lectures as well as information and information. Awareness-raising events for different target groups. Prevention

can refer to the detailed information of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution There are also cooperation projects in the field of secondary prevention with

civil society partners, in particular for prevention work in the areas of right-wing extremism and Islamism. Worth mentioning here are the Programmes Wegweiser and VIR (Setting Impulses for Change in Right-Wing adolescents and young adults). These networks would also be suitable for the prevention work in the area of conspiracy myths; they can be used in principle. The above networking could reach a wider range of people. In the area of tertiary prevention, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has initiated drop-out programmes in all relevant phenomena on offer. The existing programmes are aimed primarily at people who have a solid and longer lead time in an extremist scene. AND HERE AGAIN IS THE FULL REPORT:

https://www.im.nrw/system/files/media/document/file/Sonderbericht_2021_Verschwoerungsmythen_und_Corona-Leugner.pdf

The next court day: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted August 2, 2024