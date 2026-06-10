.I am enjoying an almost daily dose of Unbekoming. A few days ago what pulled me most is his publication of a major piece by Barry Lynes:

Actually the suppression goes much further back than 50 years, to 1934. It was 53 years of suppression in 1987. By now it’s 94 years. Think of the suffering that has been endured due to the ongoing suppression, the millions of deaths, often in agony.

Here’s the story:

Sixteen terminally ill cancer patients were brought to a leased ranch in La Jolla, California in the summer of 1934. After three months of treatment with an electronic device tuned to a precise frequency — three minutes every third day, no surgery, no pharmaceuticals, no special diet — fourteen were signed off as clinically cured by a staff of five medical doctors and pathologist Dr. Alvin G. Foord. The remaining two were cured one month later. [Italics mine.]

A 100% cure rate of terminally ill cancer patients. Quite something.

Suppression of the cure for, by now, 94 years. Quite something as well - something very evil, meaning uncaring about the harm being caused by the suppression.

You can click to read more, including the massive validation of the results, and for paying subscribers (like me), you can get all the details:

unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-cancer-cure-that-worked-fifty

Three parts of the story stand out for me.

First, there is a cure - another cure - that works.

Second, the story is gory and gruesome, not because of all the people who have been murdered to keep it suppressed - though some people’s lives were destroyed because they wanted the information to reach the world. That’s not the biggest thing for me. I see the story as gory and gruesome because of all the people who have suffered, are suffering, tremendously from cancer and the millions who have died from it, denied the treatment.

The numerical trajectory documented in the book is brutal. In her 1948 presentation Livingston-Wheeler cited 170,000 cancer deaths per year. By 1972, the figure had reached 350,000 deaths per year. By 1986, when the book was being written, 460,000 Americans were dying of cancer annually,

Right now what is coming to mind is a top US official, Tulsi Gabbard, resigning from her major position to support her husband who is suffering from a rare form of cancer.

What if she knew of this? Why doesn’t she know of this?

I said three things stand out for me. So far, have mentioned two: that there is a cure, and that there has been an utterly massive amount of suffering because the cure has been suppressed. The third thing that stands out: the amount of evil.

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Yes, there are many people doing what they can to find and implement and spread knowledge of treatments that work.

Also yes, the deliberate blocks are enormous.

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Who would suppress a cure that works? That is not a tough question.

The overview documents person after person on the side of manifest evil. It documents:

how Fishbein’s failed attempt to buy the cure from the Hamer clinic in San Diego triggered the 1939 trial that broke Rife; how Rhoads at Memorial Sloan-Kettering killed Dr. Irene Diller’s 1950 New York Academy of Sciences announcement and arranged for Dr. Virginia Livingston-Wheeler’s Newark laboratory funding to be terminated after her group presented at Rome in 1953;

On and on.

The book, Political Ponerology, comes to mind - evil in politics. What happened here is Medical Ponerology. The dynamics are the same: people with a lack of empathy, and with greed and a lust for power connecting with each other and taking control.

Is all this the work of just the visible people? Or are there unseen others behind these individuals? Unbekoming’s post does not explore that. However, most likely we do come to the same group of people behind ever so much large-scale evil, from the plandemic to 9/11, to the World Wars. .

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So what do we do?

All I can think of is for each of us to do what we can.

One big thing I do, is to get the word out as much as I can - like on Reiner, on this, and also on Islam, where the silencing has been at least as strong as on this effective cancer treatment. If you have little awareness, you might appreciate this Substack, where the most recent title read: Tommy Robinson: The Numbers Don’t Lie - Why the West is Reaching a Tipping Point.

The numbers don’t lie. That could be the tagline of those on the side of truth and humanity. Over and over, we look for and give the numbers we find.

The nunbers - that could also refer to the amount of money and clout “they” have, and the money and clout those on the side of truth and humanity have.

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By the way, there are now a huge number of supposed Rife machines on the market, as I just found out by doing a check. Unbekoming suggests: before making any purchase, check very closely, for example into documented cases of cure.

So I come to a question: since much of the original material did survive, and since many machines are out there now, is there substantiated news of a wildly successful energy-based cancer cure? If you know of one, please let me know.

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I want to end with something certain and good. So here is one easy-to-implement remedy, in this case for arthritis and also heart issues. No technology needed. Lots of substantiation.

What is the vinegar-and-honey-and-water drink, how is it made, and why is it the staple remedy? Answer: Two teaspoonfuls of apple-cider vinegar and two teaspoonfuls of honey are placed in a glass and stirred until well mixed. The glass is then filled with water and stirred again. The contents are sipped during a meal, the way one sips coffee or tea. If a meal is not the right time, the drink is taken on rising, at bedtime, at a morning coffee break, or at afternoon tea. Native Vermonters have been calling this drink “switchel” for so long that no one alive remembers it being introduced. It has been the staple of Vermont folk medicine for at least two centuries. The drink does several things at once. The vinegar provides acid the stomach should be producing but often is not, restoring proper digestion of proteins and minerals. It prevents calcium precipitation in the body and dissolves deposits where they have already formed. It tenderizes body tissues. It increases tissue elasticity. It removes calcium from blood vessel walls. It increases haemoglobin in the blood. Honey provides a carbohydrate that requires no digestion (the bee has done it), enters the bloodstream within twenty minutes, acts as a sedative for sleep, supplies trace minerals as catalysts for cellular activity, prevents constipation, and helps relieve the pain of arthritis. Reports from those who used it daily describe improved digestion, less heartburn and gas, better bowel action, increased body warmth, less sensitivity to cold, quicker recovery from fatigue, increased endurance, and sound sleep. It works as well today as it did in 1762. unbekoming.substack.com/p/arthritis-and-folk-medicine-1960

(Note: this is from the section of the piece for paying subscribers only.)

As always, all the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

PS. By the way, you may long have known of the Rife machine, and the whole sordid story. I don’t know what it was like for you, learning of it. For me, it’s both a variation of so many other stories, and something new.



, Posted June 10, 2026