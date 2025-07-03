I have kept saying good things about TALK TIME. And yet it’s such a simple recipe. Each person in the group - a small group - has a couple of minutes to talk, then the others say what they have heard and how it resonates. After that, it’s the next person’s turn.

THIS WEEK, THE NEWS IS THAT THERE IS NO TALK TIME, no matter how good it is. It will be back next week.

All the best to all of us, always,

Elsa

Posted July 3, 2025