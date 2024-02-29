Today I saw an excellent interview - G Edward Griffin, interviewed by Man in America. And I thought of Reiner, wanted to be able to text him: Here’s someone I’m pretty sure you’d love to interview.

How is this a tribute to Reiner? I’d say it’s a pretty big tribute that, when I see an excellent interview, I want Reiner to interview that person.

Anyway, I checked ICIC.law and I checked online. Could not find any interviews Reiner did with G Edward Griffins.

My 3 favorites of his last interviewees are Jason Christoff, David Icke, and Cliff High.

I have suggested a couple of people to Reiner, people I interviewed for my Truth Summits. He interviewed one of them, Andrew Johnson, and the second person was worried that Reiner’s platform was too large.

So here, obviously, is my next suggestion: G Edward Griffin. The man who wrote The Creature from Jekyll Island. The man who got me to understand that the Federal Reserve, which I’d never heard of (I’m not American), was neither federal nor a reserve. A man who is still looking for, proposing and creating solutions.

May Reiner very soon be doing interviews again.

In the meantime, here’s the interview I just saw:

https://rumble.com/v4g1chx-g.-edward-griffin-exposes-the-elites-blueprint-for-global-slaveryand-how-to.html

_____________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner: My hope - the wish and intent from all of us, that soon we will not be writing to this address!!!

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted February 29, 2024