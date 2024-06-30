NEW UPDATE FROM REINER. JUNE 29, 2024. Our side keeps making progress. Reiner celebrates the release of Assange, looks at the way the law is twisted and broken
Reiner with his usual strength. He begins by recognizing how our side keeps making progress. He celebrates the release of Assange after 13 years. He also looks at the way the law is twisted and broken in order to cover the truth and bring about the desired outcome. What is needed: justice.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
TRIAL DATES
NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness
Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am
NEXT: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)
Posted June 30, 2024
Thanks for the update! Sharing!
Many more people awakening with every passing day....... WEFers running scared.... they HAD to capture Reiner as all his interviews were embarrassingly revealing regarding WEFers and the "EVIL UNfaced" (new word :) running this global horror train careening through our lives, trying to destroy us. Reiner, a much loved Great Friend of the awakened, just as Julian Assange was and still is, has prayers, thoughts of loving care, sending strength to "our" Reiner as we look look forward to his aquittal and release from this ridiculous and harmful fiasco. May light shine on the truth of this shocking stitch-up. Justice must prevail.