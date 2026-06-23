I have heard many people mention Nesara and Gesara, usually positively, but I never could make head or tail out of it. We’d all get money. No more debt. It was coming.

Usually I was paying attention to something else. I just let it go. It all sounded like nonsense to me - especially as none of the people saying Nesara Gesara seemed to know anything concrete. It was just vague words about big money coming. Something like that.

It is, I just found out, VERY DIFFERENT. One Nesara is a huge scam benefiting a few scammers and ripping off the thousands who have been sucked in. The minimum financial benefit to the scammers: 12.5 million. More likely it is something like 50 million. I have to thank the Fall of the Cabal for a detailed, fact-filled post that tells the whole horrible story, including how someone caught in another scam, which resulted in her getting into a terrible financial situation, created the Nesara scam that played on people’s vulnerabilities, including the fear of losing if they started doubting:

If you express doubt, you will not get most of what should come to you.

Also as the government was closing in on the scam, people were warned: the government is going to try to trick you - a reasonable assertion, given what we know of the government - so tell them nothing, and do not contact them about anything, like any doubts you have.

To avoid the government getting money intended for Nesara, people were asked to send it wrapped in aluminum - less detection and of course no tracing the money, as it was cash.

A final biggie: again tapping into people’s fear of losing out:

Give now or lose out forever on this amazing opportunity.

There is something way worse than the scam. There is another NESARA. It is about a system for draining the swamp. Written in 1996. The real deal:

The NESARA that tricked people to fall into a mind trap, was void of any calculation, any fact, any example. It operated on people’s greed and fear of missing out.



Barnard’s Nesara was for real. A calculated and well thought over new financial system, which would break the power of the Cabal forever…. The original Nesara itself is a beautiful concept. It was written in 1996 by Dr. Harvey Barnard. He called it the National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act [NESARA]. He embedded his ideas in a book called DRAINING THE SWAMP, which terminology has become very well known by the use Trump gave to it. allofthecabalofficial.substack.com/p/nesara-in-the-information-warfare

The scam succeeded in discreditng the book by Harvey Bernard. It succeeded in getting people not to pay attention to this important work.

The scam, however, has failed in what matters most: it has failed to stop the original NESARA plan from being implemented. Trump is implementing the detailed well-thought out plan, and that is what counts most.

Just before giving the links to the 2 posts by Fall of the Cabal, I’m going to go back to where I started: people mentioning Nesara, Gesara, usually positively. I do not remember anyone telling me about the 2 Nesaras. My sense is that none, or almost none, of these people were aware of the 2 Nesaras. Which one did they know of? My guess is that most were aware of the scam, and did not know it was a scam.

But now, the facts:

In case you want the full important stories, I’m going to end with links to two posts from Fall of the Cabal, one on the first fabulous NESARA, and the second on the scam. Both posts are truth-filled, fact-filled.

THE FIRST FABULOUS NESARA:

THE NESARA SCAM:

Posted June 23, 2026