What is going on? I started writing about Jews, non-Jews, Israel, Nazis, Nazism, World War II, etc. I wrote a second piece. Then other subjects called to me. But I have so much more to say about these subjects - including my journey into being able to look at anything outside the official narrative, like of evil Nazis.

I remember my shock when, ten years ago, I accidentally saw something outside the official narrative.

A general comment: it’s my very strong conviction that we need to have inner and outer permission to look everywhere, see everything, question everything, come to conclusions based on all the evidence we can find, and keep learning and listening and discussing.

My experience is that I could do nothing of the kind. I had deeply internalized blinkers around what I could see, question, wonder about.

A decade ago - January 30, 2016 - I recorded, on my blog, my experience of accidentally being exposed to something that violated what I was, by my inner censors, allowed to see. It came from a video on Youtube.

I had chosen to listen to Nana Mouskouri sing Stille Nacht (Silent Night). I loved the feeling it brought up in me. The song finished. I was doing something else, maybe washing dishes. Youtube put on White Christmas in German. Nothing shocking about that. Then in the edge of my vision I saw an image that stopped me cold. An image of Hitler. The video had, that day, 183,942 views, 522 likes, 87 dislikes.

I had to look twice to believe what I was seeing. Hitler celebrating Christmas…. That crossed my inner line so much that I did what I tend to do when something is too much. I pushed the video out of my mind for a few days. I “numbed out.” But now I’ve done what I generally do next: I’ve thought about it more, and I’m writing to you about it. https://elsasblog.com/nazi-white-christmas.html

I had closed the video without watching it. I went looking for the it, made myself watch it. Saw over and over, women with little children, and soldiers writing home - all wanting peace forever.

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A few days ago, I decided to see the video again. I had a link to it on my blog.

I don’t know why the video was removed. It could even be that the channel was removed. I remember that the filmmaker made several videos, then no more. Maybe she had said all she had to say. (I have the sense the filmmaker was a woman, because of the many images of girl children in the video.)

She clearly cared to show exactly what she showed: women and children and soldiers all wanting peace forever. This is the story she told, very effectively. She also clearly chose to include Hitler. One does not include images of Hitler accidentally.

I can’t remember what the other videos were about. I didn’t watch any of them.

Who was the filmmaker? It seems likely to me that, during World War II, she was a young German child, and that she and her mother and her soldier father all wanted peace forever.

Was she a Nazi? Almost certainly she was during World War II. And in 2016? I have no idea.

If she still identified as Nazi, what did that mean to her?

There were no references to Jews in the video. None. There was actually no reference to anything political.

Was she a foaming-at-the-mouth anti-Semite if one brought up Jews? Or not?

I wonder: in what way did this video violate Youtube’s terms of service?

I looked to see if I had downloaded the video, could not find it. But there are a couple of older external hard drives I will be checking.

I will conclude with another two images from the video. In the first, on the left a woman is reading a letter to two children, and on the right, a soldier stands, his back to the family. On the image are the words, once more, May there be peace on earth forever. In the second image, several men and a boy stand beside a podium with a large Nazi symbol and what looks like a Christmas wreath.

I think of myself from 10 years ago, and of the distance I have traveled. Now I am not shocked. I want to know more and understand more, including my inner taboo against seeing the video.

For more images, including of Hitler celebrating Christmas, and for more of the story: https://elsasblog.com/nazi-white-christmas.html

And yes, may there be peace on earth forever more.

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Posted April 11, 2026