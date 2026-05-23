I’ve just written about my father - about two decisions he made that were based on dreams, with no exploration of reality. I was going to leave it at that.

Then a video I made a few years ago came to mind. It starts with a story about my father. He was fifteen. He made a decision, instantly, to attempt to rescue someone he cared for very much, someone who had praised him. Once again - like the decision to emigrate to Canada and the decision to build a house - that decision came from boyhood fantasies - and in this case, also from deep caring.

The outcome was, for my father, devastating.

Here is the video, where I tell the story:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/xkXfU8mrOnxk

The biggest thing for me: what do we do with an experience like my father’s?

I start with his experience. I go on to what I have done with my life.

The world has changed in so many ways since 1945, a few weeks before the end of World War II, when my father made that instant decision. Now the skies are often streaked with chemtrails. Countries are piling up debts that are not repayable. We are connected more than we’ve ever been - which has made us vulnerable to worldwide brainwashing, like with the recent plandemic. Many of us have learned we cannot trust anything we are told by the government or mainstream media, and even the alternative media are suspect.

At the same time, there are so many routes to increased personal growth, including undoing the impact of trauma. Most of the routes do not go all the way. Some are effective for some people, not for others. Some are deeply flawed. That has led to many people, including myself, to continue to search, because we can feel that more is possible.

My father thought everything associated with psychology was for crazies.

I explored just about the whole field, many of the varieties of personal development.

My father, my self.

My father wrote hundreds of poems, never had a poetry reading. He was not ready, he said.

My father - so much talent. He did type up the poems. They are together in a box. So many are about longing.

I have also written hundreds of poems. I created a website which had up to 60,000 page views a month for years.

I have music videos online.

Last year I wrote A STORY, about someone who walks into a used bookstore and picks up a book of poetry.

I’m just now developing a musical. Will it reach the world? I don’t know. I know that you hit none of the balls you don’t swing at.

My father, my self.

My father cared about what was going on. I remember, in childhood, so many talks about world hunger, starving children. All his life, my father talked about what he saw wrong in the world.

I care passionately about what is happening in the world, especially the many threats - from lack of equal opportunity for people from different groups, to Islam, to climate hysteria, to nothing being as we are told, to the mass incoming into the West of people who adhere to an ideology that aims to destroy what I take for granted, basic human rights, like equal right for women and men, like freedom of religion.

I don’t only care. I long taught subjects like ethics - including doing what I could to counter “all opinions are equal.” I have written and had some online reach from 2006. I wrote a lot on the importance and pleasure of good thinking, as well as on specific issues, notably Islam.

I have created 5 Truth Summits - 3 in 2012-2014, 2 in 2023. Those in 2023 were on many subjects, from the ongoing plandemic to 9/11 to changes in children’s literature. I interviewed Reiner for both 2023 Summits.

That sparked my ongoing connection to him - a connection which led to ACTION. I have, in English, kept people updated about what is happening with him since his arrest in early October 2023.

And there is much more.

My father, my self.

My father’s house was never finished.

I have long had a finished home that I love - one for thirty-six years.

My father, my self.

And now, to go back to personal development, a decision I made was to take a tiny step. By now, over 40 years later, I have not only explored, I have come to realize that none of the paths I found was adequate. So much kept being missing. Emphasis on feeling - great. No emphasis on thinking - for me that is a deep flaw. And perhaps most, almost always there was no emphasis on perceiving accurately. In fact, someone like Mary Morrissey, a major New Age figure, uses the word fact negatvely, in many places, for facts she does not like, and the word truth for what she wants to happen. For me, that approach is often a recipe for disaster.

So I have created my own model of full development, along with a reliable way of heading ever further in that direction, while always open to further effective tools.

A key feature is that the goal is FULL flourishing. I also look at what that entails - like perception and realistic engagement with the world, as well as emotional self-attument and connection with the world.

The path is simple:

one looks at what is going on, perhaps within oneself, perhaps in the world;

one cares;

one make a commitment to take a step that feels right, though sometimes it may be a bit of a stretch;

and then one takes the step.

Going on this path is possible alone, easier with good support.

Recently I’ve come upon Cognomovement, which claims to be able to remove the root of trauma. It doesn’t ask us to believe this. There are sample sessions online. Plus there are workshops and training.

My father comes to mind again, with his dismissal of anything to do with psychology - which I see as almost certainly rooted in fear and shame. So he never got a taste of what might be possible.

I wonder: what might have happened if he’d been introduced to Cognomovement? No need to talk about anything. No “psychology.”

He was always curious.

So if on the one side many extremely dangerous things are happening, threatening all life on the planet, on the other side we have developed tools to make us more able to deal with them, and in general to be more capable and flourish much more fully.

My father, my self.

My father, my self. I am very grateful he had so much passion, so much caring, such a drive to explore many things.

I am my father’s daughter.

I have long done all I could to break the hold, within myself, of the inner blocks that kept him bound.

His life, my life. I believe this shows so much what is possible.

I am sure my father would be very proud of me, what I am doing.

Elsa

PS. If you have inner blocks that you know are holding you back, and maybe have long been holding you back, take a look at Full Flourishing and have a 15-minute Discovery Call to to see what could be possible.

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Posted May 23, 2026