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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
11m

My message to any reader whose Dad is still alive: Call him up and thank him.

I wish my father could hear me say "Thank you." It never even occurred to me

to praise him when he was alive. If he had done nothing more than 'bring home

the bacon' that would have been a lot. But of course like most fathers he did

much more.

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