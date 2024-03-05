Here’s my general approach to reporting about Reiner. I am for the truth, and that led me, long before his arrest, to being for Reiner. A turning point for me was when VF spoke out alone, at a Corona Committee presentation, with many allegations about him, and he was not there to given his side of the story. As I soon learned, this was because Reiner had been tricked into not being there - he had been misinformed that the meeting was not happening. Before VF’s allegations I appreciated all Reiner was doing. When VF made her allegations, and especially when I learned Reiner had been tricked into not being present,I became FOR Reiner.

When he was arrested, it was a natural move for me to ask myself: what can I do? The answer was easy. At the time of his arrest, there was no information in English. I sought out the only information I could find, especially on Roger Bittel’s bittel.tv. I translated into English and posted.

My approach has not really changed. I just have more sources.

My general approach, in short: to give space to accounts and analyses that give us more information and understanding of what is happening with Reiner, currently with the. trial.

From the time of Reiner’s arrest, on to the present, a staunch vocal supporter has been Roger Bittel, giving weekly updates even when, for weeks at the start, there was nothing to report. It was good learning about him, his caring for Reiner and his ongoing support. I know that today he is at the trial and I look forward to hearing what he has to say - and to passing on the information.

In her more quiet way there has been, and continues to be, Inka, Reiner’s wife, caring, devoted, loving, intelligent.

Then, giving good reports from the courtroom: Jiota, Daniela Goeken, Minko, plus an early unidentified citizen journalist. I may have missed people. I appreciated all the reports.

Sissi has provided most of the valuable translations, but there has also been help from others, especially sending me ongoing reports. I also did some of the early translating, mainly of Roger’s weekly updates.

Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main attorney, has been very helpful with her clear video summaries.

I also greatly appreciate new German friends, whom I came to know soon after Reiner’s arrest - through his arrest. Much information. Many insights. Friendship. A sense of connection, of being in this together.

Finally, there have been Reiner’s own words, both written and spoken - clear, detailed, reliable.

I’ve linked to other updates and posts I found important. Maria Zeee’s interview with 3 international lawyers jumps to mind.

I’ve also responded to masses of comments on the posts - comments from people sending prayers, comments from people with questions.

My approach has been generally unchanged. To inform about Reiner.

_________________________

I have chosen to give little attention to, for instance, VF. I could spend time evaluating comments from VF, but I have had nothing to add, after her speaking about Reiner at the Corona Committee meeting, when she had tricked him into not being there so he could not answer.

I know other people are engaging with what she is saying.

For me, she has shown herself utterly.

__________________

I have, by the way, posted the reports of others on the details of what Justus Hoffmann, etc, have done in regard to Reiner. I find this helps us understand what Reiner is facing.

__________________

What new information night I have for you?

As we all know, there is now a second attorney for Reiner, Christopher W. Miseré, with expertise in the area needed by Reiner One of my new German friends has kindly sent a photo. He looks like a formidable ally.

Here is the photo.

_________________________________

The current court dates.

Dienstag, den 5. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Tues, Mar 5, 9:15 am)

Freitag, den 8. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Fri, Mar 8, 9:15 am)

ADDED:

Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 5, 2024