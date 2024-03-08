ANOTHER MUST SEE INTERVIEW. ROBERT, PROFESSIONAL ARBORIST. If you are not sure you could identify an unnatural fire, this is for you.
Robert has been a “nature geek” for half a century. As a boy, when he went into nature, he took along books, so he could learn about what he was seeing. Now for 33 years, he has been a professional arborist.
A big change happened about 8, 9 years ago. Forest fires became more frequent. He had only seen 3 in all the years - over 2 decades - before that. Not only were they more frequent, they were strikingly different.
Robert spent 7 years going to every forest fire in California, taking photos, gathering evidence. About a year ago, he began to show his photos. That’s how I learned about him - through an interview by Peggy Hall, the Healthy American. I immediately asked to interview him. I was putting together my second Truth Summit. Here was a major truth teller. A few days after I reached him and interviewed him, he got a call from someone he had never heard of - G Edward Griffin - inviting him to speak at Red Pill Expo. Robert didn’t go, but he did accept to have a video interview.
Robert was stepping into the world of truth tellers with major information.
A couple of weeks ago a mutual friend requested that I re-interview Robert, both in light of the many recent forest fires, and in light of several people in California being charged with having set fires though Robert had evidence that these people could not have set these fires. They were not natural fires.
Our mutual friend was especially concerned about Ed Wackerman, a 71-year-old volunteer firefighter, who has been in prison for over half a year. His daughter said he was not doing well. The person who is Ed’s lawyer did not return messages - including an email message from me.
So today, here is Robert with his evidence:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XDlWUilhAzr6/
Also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4hwqlb-robert-arborist-documents-unnatural-forest-fires.-years-of-evidence.-with-e.html
I will also, for the next week, make public my initial interview with Robert. (It’s part of the second Truth Summit package.)
https://truthsummit.info/robert-arborist-SPEC.html
I will end with 2 things:
- 1. Ed Wackerman’s address, if you’d like to write to him;
- 2. Robert’s list of 10 anomalies in unnatural forest fires.
HERE IS THE ADDRESS:
Ed Wackerman
c/o Mariposa County Detention Center
P.O. Box 727
Mariposa, CA 95338
HERE IS THE LIST OF 10 FIRE ANOMALIES
Posted March 8 2024
ANOTHER MUST SEE INTERVIEW. ROBERT, PROFESSIONAL ARBORIST. If you are not sure you could identify an unnatural fire, this is for you.
Thank you for this excellent interview and presentation with Robert the arborist once again!!
As for items found in these "fires" with the color blue, I haven't yet informed myself sufficiently, however, I wanted to mention, Dr. Lee Merritt, after what was seen on Maui, spoke a bit about this phenomenon from her own experience. She used to offer and perform laser tattoo removal. According to her, the color blue is not readily affected by whatever frequency she used in her practice for tattoo removal, meaning, the other colors could easily be lasered by her special machinery designed for this purpose - with the exception of the color blue. She was making the connection with blue items not easily eliminated by frequencies.
The clean up persons Robert describes are most likely from out of this country, crossing in through our wide open border, from 136 different countries. That is why he cannot recognize the languages. In Maui, probably funded by Zuckerbucks, as he and Oprah own most of that Island. In CA it could be Soros in conjunction with Bill Gates, who has publicly stated he wants the world population reduced by 7billion. I am aghast at the disrespect for all of life. I admire Roberts tenacity. His research will prove invaluable at some point in time. He must keep on digging in regardless of this gentleman’s lawyer …. Do not give up. Relentlessly pursue this court case. Find a legal team like the Pacific Legal Foundation that will know ways of presenting evidence in ongoing court cases; that know the way around in the legal process. I heard, in the interview, you say that you were giving up on this man’s case. That allows them to win. You must keep fighting because they will never quit as long as we stand down. You have spent this much focus and energy. You have obvious evidence and are knowledgeable and astute. Keep telling the truth and others like Elsa and her following, will join you. By God, we must win against this abject Evil. Crimes Against Humanity are being perpetrated all around us. Only we the people will stop it, with the Grace and strength of God. One court case at a time. One handful of dedicated folks bearing the Truth. Slowly we are bringing them down in the many areas they have infiltrated to wreak havoc in our world.