Robert has been a “nature geek” for half a century. As a boy, when he went into nature, he took along books, so he could learn about what he was seeing. Now for 33 years, he has been a professional arborist.

A big change happened about 8, 9 years ago. Forest fires became more frequent. He had only seen 3 in all the years - over 2 decades - before that. Not only were they more frequent, they were strikingly different.

Robert spent 7 years going to every forest fire in California, taking photos, gathering evidence. About a year ago, he began to show his photos. That’s how I learned about him - through an interview by Peggy Hall, the Healthy American. I immediately asked to interview him. I was putting together my second Truth Summit. Here was a major truth teller. A few days after I reached him and interviewed him, he got a call from someone he had never heard of - G Edward Griffin - inviting him to speak at Red Pill Expo. Robert didn’t go, but he did accept to have a video interview.

Robert was stepping into the world of truth tellers with major information.

A couple of weeks ago a mutual friend requested that I re-interview Robert, both in light of the many recent forest fires, and in light of several people in California being charged with having set fires though Robert had evidence that these people could not have set these fires. They were not natural fires.

Our mutual friend was especially concerned about Ed Wackerman, a 71-year-old volunteer firefighter, who has been in prison for over half a year. His daughter said he was not doing well. The person who is Ed’s lawyer did not return messages - including an email message from me.

So today, here is Robert with his evidence:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XDlWUilhAzr6/

Also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4hwqlb-robert-arborist-documents-unnatural-forest-fires.-years-of-evidence.-with-e.html

I will also, for the next week, make public my initial interview with Robert. (It’s part of the second Truth Summit package.)

https://truthsummit.info/robert-arborist-SPEC.html

I will end with 2 things:

- 1. Ed Wackerman’s address, if you’d like to write to him;

- 2. Robert’s list of 10 anomalies in unnatural forest fires.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS:

Ed Wackerman

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

HERE IS THE LIST OF 10 FIRE ANOMALIES



Posted March 8 2024