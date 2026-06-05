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grahamlyons
6h

Free Reiner Fuellmich!

I just received a long email from Reiner (typed by a supporter) in response to a letter I sent last December. He is actively pursuing "the monsters" including "their prosecutor, John", and uses the "Down Under analogy" of "the boomerang of justice" several times. A very detailed, upbeat email, and he even mentions my companion, my dear cat, Pixie. Bewdy Reiner!

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