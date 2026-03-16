From the moment the first part of David Hughes’ attack on Reiner appeared, Paul Charles Gregory has taken action. First, he wrote to David Hughes, whom he had respected, up to that point. Then he wrote a critique of Hughes’ Part One.

Now here he is, with his response to allegations regarding Reiner and Scientology. He starts:

Here in his attempt to discredit Dr. Reiner Füllmich, Hughes (relying seemingly on Uwe Aschner) digs up events of more than a quarter of a century ago and then misreports them. He links to a television “documentary” of 1999 which a Hamburg court prohibited from being rebroadcast on the grounds that it was defamatory. Whereas in https://davidahughes.net/why-reiner-fuellmich-was-guilty-part-1/ Hughes relied only on the Göttingen court verdict and assumed this must be the whole truth, ignoring the suppressed defence and background and failing to mention the illegal kidnapping, here he chooses to ignore a Hamburg court verdict. That is, he chooses to believe court verdicts when it suits him, and ignore them when they run counter to his will to smear. (A similar case occurs concerned Richard Fleming; see further below.)

Here is the full article:

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/scientology.html

Then, here is debunking Hughes’ Part One:

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html

And here are earlier pieces, based on deep research into original documents:

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html

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I have previously asked: why is this happening now?

One answer:

It is becoming increasingly known, what has been done to Reiner. So the denigrations are coming.

Second answer:

There is also the case in the Netherlands - against the Dutch government, against Bill Gates and others. Here is Peter Stassen in court - with English subtitles:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRu2goWVGiMN

Third answer:

And then, if one looks at the analysis found on sites like Promethean Action, we are witnessing (while this is being denied) the dismantling of the British Empire. In that case, attention to Reiner is a distraction from what is going on in a larger arena - which he would be taking part in, if he were free..

Spread the word. It’s time for Reiner - and all of us - to be free.



Elsa

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted March 14, 2026