MORE FROM PAUL CHARLES GREGORY. On REINER and SCIENTOLOGY.
From the moment the first part of David Hughes’ attack on Reiner appeared, Paul Charles Gregory has taken action. First, he wrote to David Hughes, whom he had respected, up to that point. Then he wrote a critique of Hughes’ Part One.
Now here he is, with his response to allegations regarding Reiner and Scientology. He starts:
Here in his attempt to discredit Dr. Reiner Füllmich, Hughes (relying seemingly on Uwe Aschner) digs up events of more than a quarter of a century ago and then misreports them. He links to a television “documentary” of 1999 which a Hamburg court prohibited from being rebroadcast on the grounds that it was defamatory. Whereas in https://davidahughes.net/why-reiner-fuellmich-was-guilty-part-1/ Hughes relied only on the Göttingen court verdict and assumed this must be the whole truth, ignoring the suppressed defence and background and failing to mention the illegal kidnapping, here he chooses to ignore a Hamburg court verdict. That is, he chooses to believe court verdicts when it suits him, and ignore them when they run counter to his will to smear. (A similar case occurs concerned Richard Fleming; see further below.)
Here is the full article:
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/scientology.html
Then, here is debunking Hughes’ Part One:
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html
And here are earlier pieces, based on deep research into original documents:
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html
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I have previously asked: why is this happening now?
One answer:
It is becoming increasingly known, what has been done to Reiner. So the denigrations are coming.
Second answer:
There is also the case in the Netherlands - against the Dutch government, against Bill Gates and others. Here is Peter Stassen in court - with English subtitles:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRu2goWVGiMN
Third answer:
And then, if one looks at the analysis found on sites like Promethean Action, we are witnessing (while this is being denied) the dismantling of the British Empire. In that case, attention to Reiner is a distraction from what is going on in a larger arena - which he would be taking part in, if he were free..
Spread the word. It’s time for Reiner - and all of us - to be free.
Elsa
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted March 14, 2026