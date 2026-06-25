I’ve just written about the 2 NESARA’s:

One. The blueprint, from 1996, for Draining the Swamp from Dr. Harvey Barnard, which he termed the National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act - NESARA.

Two. The nasty scam twisting a few of his ideas, and using none of his data, none of his carefully thought-out proposal. The scam was used to drain millions from people who trusted without checking, were taken in by the promise of lots of money to come for a small investment. I don’t want to give the name of the person who did this. I believe she’s not worth it.

A big thank you to the Fall of the Cabal for publishing 2 pieces, one on each NESARA. This cleared up my confusion about NESARA - showing how someone without integrity can play on human weaknesses, and in so doing, obscure something excellent, valuable, created by someone with integrity.

I was ready to leave it at that, when a friend sent me a link to a further piece from Fall of the Cabal - the daughter’s story about the major efforts she and her mother have made to keep Harvey Barnard’s work alive. They gave up for a time, then were galvanized by the crookedness, the ripping off of people when Barnard had shown a simple way that would give people true hope through fiscal change - no income tax, just sales tax - that would lead to more money for everyone - not through some miracle but through good policy.

It is a yet another story of good people trying to get something good heard, and truly rotten people:

Link: fallofthecabalofficial.substack.com/p/extra-post-the-story-of-dionese-barnard/

I am tempted to paste in the full post, but I will instead give the strong suggestion that you read the story.

You can also go to the website for the original valuable NESARA:

https://nesarainstitute.com/what-is-nesara-really-a-closer-look-at-the-national-economic-stabilization-and-recovery-act/

I have a closing question. The person who started the scam which netted at least 12.5 million had been scammed herself, and had ended up in a financial corner, owing 12 thousand. The question: did she do everything on her own, or did she have help, like from someone from the Deep State who wanted disinformation spread about Barnard’s book, Draining the Swamp, who wanted to discredit his work. For example, did someone suggest how best to scam people with NESARA, and what to say to twist Barnard’s work so it would be disregarded? She was definitely doing evil, deliberately harming people, ripping them off and spreading misinformation. But again, did she have help? It seems plausible that she did - especially as, according to what I have read, after she died in 2010, other people took over with the scamming.

I’m sure someone knows the answer.

Posted June 25, 2026