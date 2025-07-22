Reiner is not alone. Michael Ballweg is another German truth teller who has been facing charges that his legal team has define not only as absurd:

Press Release: 43rd Day of Trial – Grimm’s Fairy Tales More Scientific Than the Charges – Defense Demands Acquittal

Stuttgart, July 22, 2025 – On the 43rd day of the trial against Michael Ballweg, all four defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments. The prosecution demanded a three-year prison sentence without parole. The defense unanimously rejected the accusations and called for acquittal and compensation for 279 days of pretrial detention.

The press team is publishing in full the closing statement by Dr. Reinhard Löffler, CDU member of the Baden-Württemberg state parliament, and Michael Ballweg’s final statement.

Dr. Löffler summed up the defense’s position:

“Compared to the prosecution’s assumptions, insinuations, and speculations, Grimm’s fairy tales are an encyclopedia of science.”

He criticized the political dimension of the trial, the exaggerated legal and tax accusations, and the widespread prejudice by media and authorities.

His conclusion:

“I demand an acquittal and compensation for 279 days of unjust pretrial detention.”

Ballweg: “I Am Innocent”

In his final statement, Michael Ballweg reaffirmed his commitment to fundamental rights, even in times of crisis:

“I am innocent. My tax advisory firm confirmed that I made a loss of €80,000.”

He thanked the observers and encouraged everyone to face challenges bravely – even in the face of state repression.

Outlook

The verdict in the case against Michael Ballweg is expected on Thursday, July 31, 2025.



https://presse.querdenken-711.de/en/press-releases/43rd-day-of-trial-grimms-fairy-tales-more-scientific-than-the-charges-defense-demands-acquittal/