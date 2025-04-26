Wow!! Fascinating!!! About Carney’s excellent money-moving activities. Excellent for himself. Not for Canada. And much more.

Someone has been doing serious digging - of things not to Carney’s advantage, in terms of having pro-Canada Canadians vote for him..

Thank you to the friend who passed it to me:

https://x.com/HanyaToderoff/status/1915568451579764982

Robin Hillier, a realtor based in Calgary, did the digging on Mark Carney. Like Jordan Peterson (and others), he concludes that Carney called a snap election to make it less likely that these facts would be found and spread before the election.

You might want to watch, and help spread the information.

As Facebook has twice deleted my content on the Canadian election that was positive about Conservative Pierre Poilievre, I believe it makes sense for me not to bother posting this on Facebook. But you might try.

Anyway, please share. As good as a cup of coffee for waking people up.

Posted April 26, 2025