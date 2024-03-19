I knew the Equinox was coming. For one moment, night and day are in balance, each having equal time. For the next 3 months, longer days than nights.

I like to mark that turning point. I like to mark all the 4 turning points, in fact, the 2 equinoxes and 2 solstices.

I was thinking the spring equinox was another few days in the future, say the 22nd or 23rd.

Then someone wrote, suggesting we do another meditation for Reiner. Perfect, I thought. We’ll combine that with an equinox celebration.

So I went online to find the date. TODAY!!! In North America - 11:06 pm where I am, which is Eastern time. Of course I could say, but the equinox on the 20th in the UK and Europe, very very early in the morning.

But I want our marking to happen before the solstice, to set our intent for the coming months before the moment of the solstice.

So this is a last-minute invitation.

At 3 pm Eastern, anyone who wants to join me on zoom, please write to me and I’ll send you a link. To reach me: truthsummit@substack.com

I will have a candle.

If you can’t make it, maybe you can take a few minutes out of your day and meditate along with us.

The intent.

Freedom for Reiner. He is set free. Until then, may he feel our care for him, that we are with him.

And freedom for all of us. May we feel the care and support we have for each other, our connection with each other.

Please add whatever is right for you.

AGAIN, MARK YOUR CALENDER.

TODAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 3 PM EST, MEDITATE FOR REINER ON THE SOLSTICE.

- 8 pm, UK time

- 9 in much of Europe

- noon, Pacific time

If this is right for you, join us, or join in spirit

_________________________________

The current court dates.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 19, 2024