Tomorrow, the last of the trial dates for April for Reiner. It was scheduled to be the last day of the trial but the illness of Katja Woermer, his lawyer, intervened. When I found out the original schedule, I was delighted by the last day - April 24, my birthday. Fabulous. Maybe the day Reiner would get freedom. That will almost certainly not be happening.

Anyway, I’ve just decided: I will be doing a little meditation for him, as well as anyone else people want to send energy to, at 2 pm Eastern. About 10 minutes.

If you’d like to take part, please email: truthsummit@substack.com

We will each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to.

By the way, there is a short meditation each Sunday, 2 pm Eastern.

A FINAL BIT OF NEWS. I finally have a Telegram channel:

https://t.me/truthsummit

for truth lovers and thinkers

A couple of days ago, I watched Tucker Carlson’s interview with the founder of Telegram and was impressed by him, and especially by his integrity. He has refused, for instance, to give out any information on subscribers and posters. He left Russia because of such a demand, checked out a number of countries including the US (which failed miserably as a suitable location), and settled in Dubai because he has been given complete freedom with Telegram. He’s not an owner, except of Telegram. No private jet, no house, no car. He sees that all these would take energy from the project he passionately cares about, Telegram.

Anyway, I do have a Telegram channel - which I in fact set up a few weeks ago, but have done nothing about.

So if you’re a Telegram user, you might like to subscribe, if even only to repost things. I don’t expect I will post anything there that I don’t post on Substack. But who knows.

Anyway, back to the main thing. A short meditation today, at 2 pm Eastern. For Reiner most of all. To take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates for Reiner :

Wednesday, 24.04.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.05.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

3 more, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 23, 2024