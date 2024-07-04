Yesterday, July 3, Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, spoke with Roger Bittel of bittel.tv and gave a brief update. The most important point was on the 5 new trial dates for Reiner.

KATJA WOERMER: Unfortunately, the extra dates do not necessarily indicate anything positive. It is required to have further dates, at least every 3 weeks. However, we - Reiner and his team - are looking at this as positive.

Most of the rest of the talk was on prison conditions. But they started with, how is Reiner doing? The answer is: as usual.

KATJA WOERMER: Reiner is always positive, especially when talking about his case.

As for what is happening with him, he has been moved. It is said that one reason for moving him from where he has long been is that he was giving legal advice, which is not welcomed by the authorities and may even be prohibited. He is not in isolation, but he must do his exercise in the yard alone over the weekend and he could not speak to anyone, and the others have been threatened with being moved if they speak to him.

Also to be recognized is that the prison environment is not without dangers. Recently one prisoner smashed the head of another, apparently because the first prisoner asked the other one for a cigarette and was refused. The outcome. Violence. Skull fracture. The injured prisoner has been taken to a hospital.

This is not the first case of violence Reiner has mentioned to Katja.

Where Reiner is being held now, there are people around him with whom he would not want contact.

He would like to return to the initial area where he was kept, among those prisoners.

But mainly, he and Katja are in contact about the trial. Everything else is secondary.

FInally, Reiner is preparing another update.