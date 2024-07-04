Yesterday, July 3, Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, spoke with Roger Bittel of bittel.tv and gave a brief update. The most important point was on the 5 new trial dates for Reiner.
KATJA WOERMER: Unfortunately, the extra dates do not necessarily indicate anything positive. It is required to have further dates, at least every 3 weeks. However, we - Reiner and his team - are looking at this as positive.
Most of the rest of the talk was on prison conditions. But they started with, how is Reiner doing? The answer is: as usual.
KATJA WOERMER: Reiner is always positive, especially when talking about his case.
As for what is happening with him, he has been moved. It is said that one reason for moving him from where he has long been is that he was giving legal advice, which is not welcomed by the authorities and may even be prohibited. He is not in isolation, but he must do his exercise in the yard alone over the weekend and he could not speak to anyone, and the others have been threatened with being moved if they speak to him.
Also to be recognized is that the prison environment is not without dangers. Recently one prisoner smashed the head of another, apparently because the first prisoner asked the other one for a cigarette and was refused. The outcome. Violence. Skull fracture. The injured prisoner has been taken to a hospital.
This is not the first case of violence Reiner has mentioned to Katja.
Where Reiner is being held now, there are people around him with whom he would not want contact.
He would like to return to the initial area where he was kept, among those prisoners.
But mainly, he and Katja are in contact about the trial. Everything else is secondary.
FInally, Reiner is preparing another update.
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day) (unsure if still as scheduled)
Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Wednesday July 31, 2024
Tuesday August 6, 2024
Wednesday August 14, 2024
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
02nd day Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
18th day Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
--------------------------------------------------------------
6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)
Posted July 4 2024
God bless Reiner and all who fought Nuremberg Code violators..