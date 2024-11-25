TALK TIME. One hour a week. To talk and to listen to each other.

It’s been really great the past 2 weeks.

It’s ongoing.

There may be a main focus. But it can be anything. Each person gets a couple of minutes. Amazing how much can be said in that time, and how much connection can be made.

If you’d like to take part, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message,

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you again shortly. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there, please contact me again.

Times - Note that the second time has been changed:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

The second time is now earlier, 7 pm, instead of 9 pm (too late for me).

Two suggestions, to help you be on time:

- set an alarm;

- aim to be there 5 minutes early.

The Focus:

The focus can be personal. It can be political. It can be family. It can be the world around us. The big thing: THE FOCUS IS YOU. What’s the best and the worst for you? Is there somewhere where you’re stuck? Is there somewhere where you’re zooming ahead? Is there something you really want to share? Something you’d like to change? The intent is both to connect and to find ways to take more action, if we’d like that. Or we may want to explore our desire to take time off.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

