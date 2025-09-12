I had a eureka moment. That many people hold that Islam is a religion of peace can only be the outcome of a major psy-op - a way bigger psy-op than psy-ops that get loads of ongoing attention - like 9/11.

I was gripped by this realization.

I wrote.

I posted.

I expected comments. Maybe strong agreement. At least a tiny bit of disagreement.

Instead, silence.

I wonder: how can it be that it was such a eureka thing for me, and it doesn’t seem to matter one way or another to other people?

Maybe most people are too taken with something else just now - like the assassination of tremendously popular Charlie Kirk yesterday.

Or maybe everything to do with Islam is uninteresting to most people just now. Is it that, these days, many people will get heated (triggered) and rant about evil Zionist monsters or crazy anti-Zionist idiots - but when it comes to Islam, nothing?

I don’t know.

I know that some things are like magnets, riveting many people’s attention - Palestine, not the Sudan, for instance.

Maybe Islam, these days, is an anti-magnet - an attention repellant.

Yet Jihad Watch and Bare Naked Islam continue to chronicle Islam-in-action daily.

I don’t have the answer.

I’m just continuing on my journey, right now a bit puzzled.

Elsa

JOURNEY. A STRANGE JOURNEY.

