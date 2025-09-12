Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Woznitza's avatar
Thea Woznitza
5m

So much to digest Elsa, so many versions of truth coupled with social media rewiring our brains. I appreciate your Truth Summits and your succinct inquiry into Political Islam and direct you to David Icke’s latest offering on Rumble “What They Want is A CIVIL WAR” around the 50 min mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JoyceM's avatar
JoyceM
30m

You are accurate - but Charlie Kirk's assassination overshadowed everything else. A very deep hurt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture