A quote has been resonating in my mind.

Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.

Howard Thurman, courtesy of Henk Schramm

I don’t think it’s all one thing or another. The needs of the world do count.

But I totally agree: we need to do things that come from our deepest aliveness, our deepest passions, and that bring us to more aliveness.

And throughout my life, over and over, I’ve had a strong drive to do creative things, from writing a film script in Grade Seven, to suddenly waking up with the beginnings of “word pieces” (poems? songs?) in my head shortly after finishing my PhD - a project which had held me for seven years.

During those seven years, I thought the creative part of me was somehow gone, and that my route - what was bringing me most alive - would very likely continue to be, lifelong, idea stuff.

And then this sudden outburst of ongoing creativity - in a different direction than I’d ever experienced.

That, too, wasn’t a forever shift. Some years later, I was caught intensely by something that has been an almost lifelong passion: getting people to see something urgent they are closed to seeing.

I also slowly developed my own model of personal development, Full Flourishing, and some years later, began to do a bit of coaching.

What brings me most alive?

___________________

I have another question: at the end of my life, what will I care about most? My efforts for truth and justice? My helping people through my coaching? Or my efforts to bring my creative works into the world?

I know it’s the latter. I’m one of many people who care passionately about truth and justice, human rights and human flourishing. I’m the only person who cares to bring my creative works out into the world.

________________

Right now I’m in another change time. I’ve been in it for the past year, at least since I started writing A STORY.

There isn’t a pull, this time, in a new direction - except insofar as A STORY is something new, a book I’m sending out as I write it.

I feel a deep desire to go further with the poems I’ve written - in small part through books, including A STORY. But right now the most powerful urge is to record and post poems, plus to see about publishing a book of my poetry.

Maybe, like I just started writing and posting A STORY, it’s time to just start recording and posting.

I have a site (and Substack), Zee’s Cafe Cafe. I’ve started the Cafe several times. I’ve developed various versions. But then I would get stuck. I’ve never managed to get it going.

Now my vision of Zee’s Cafe Cafe is utterly simple. My poems, one at a time. And myself, talking a bit before the readings. So I will be visible, as well as the poems - the “I” who is putting the project together.

________________________

There is one more thing on my mind.

I’m thinking of a short video I recently saw, on Andre Rieu, passionate head of the Johann Strauss Orchestra, and on Marjorie Rieu, his wife and behind-the-scenes lifelong partner (over forty years now) in making his dream real.

Andre Rieu - he was my parents’ favorite musician. After my mother’s death, in memory of her, just before the almost worldwide shutdowns, my sister and I went to his home city, Maastricht, and were at the 100th Maastricht concert.

So much joy and pleasure. So much music. People from all around the world.

You could also see the massive effort it took, bringing it all together.

It took a strong reliable team. And, or so it felt, it took love. It definitely took Andre’s love of the music, and of performing. From what I have learned, it also took the lifelong partner-love between Andre and Marjorie.

I’m including a link to the video on Andre and Marjorie. If you can, please ignore the schlock title. Enjoy the content on an incredible team.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMhdpazIQBg

—————————-

That is something that has not happened in my life. Being part of a team.

There have recently been amazing connections. Some amazing people. One brilliant serendipity after another.

I would love there to be a team.

It would be great if it happened.

______________________

But right now, in relation to “Ask what brings you most alive, and go do it,” I come to recording a poem and then another and another, and posting them, one after the other - connecting those posts with earlier recorded versions, if there are any.

I also come to Zee’s Cafe Cafe, letting people know more about that vision of an online Cafe.

There’s also the vision of a book of poems. There is MOMENTS - but that only exists, for now, in the somewhat dusty used bookstore. The vision is of an actual book of poems. Printed. Signed.

I’m inviting people along, on my own journey.

________________________

How to end this? Where I started.

Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it.

Time to record a poem, I’d say.

And after that, we will see.

_____________________

Finally, thank you to whoever is reading this, for being there, thank you to those of you who are coming along on my journey. I very much appreciate it.

Elsa

Posted Sept 21, 2025

JOURNEY. A STRANGE JOURNEY.

