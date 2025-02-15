I am sitting somewhere I never sat, until yesterday. In my new home. At a new desk - an old desk, actually, that came with my new home. I’m overlooking a tropical landscape.

So much of my energy, these past weeks, has gone into, one step after the other, coming to where I am.

And now, so much has been done. Papers have been signed. Funds have been transferred.

There are still a thousand steps left to take. But the hugest steps have been taken.

And now much of me is back into my everyday life, the life where writing is at the forefront. Back in the saddle again.

But it feels a bit aimless. Anyway, I feel a lack of urgency. I feel like someone riding a horse that is grazing. I don’t have the sense: I must address this or that. I know I want to address full flourishing. And Monday I will again report on Reiner, on his 41st court day. But today is Saturday. Two days to go.

I think of the image I’ve used often - of pots on the stove. The new home - that’s been a huge pot I haven’t written about. Perhaps most, it felt unbelievable that this was happening, that everything would work out, this new home.

But it has worked out.

I think of “you” who months ago walked into a second-hand bookstore. He was about to go back to reading love poetry.

I think of full flourishing.

And of the Date-Night Questions.

And of Germany’s AfD - Alternative for Germany - way ahead in the polls. No longer a small party denigrated by the mainstream. I have something to send you - about a meeting of the head of AfD with Hungary’s Orban.

It is getting dark here. There has been sunshine and there have been showers. Now heavy clouds and nightfall is approaching.

I have another interview with Katja Woermer, Reiner’s lawyer, that I could send out.

Time to turn on some indoor lights.

JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted February 15, 2025