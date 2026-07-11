A life well lived,, excellently lived. Jon Rappoport, reporter. We all have so much to be grateful for.

I have just been very moved by a tribute to Jon Rappoport, who explored what is the truth about AIDS, Ebola, autism, Alzheimer’s, cancer - and over and over documented that the story we are sold is a cover for something very different: basically, massive poisoning.

Unbekoming documents how Rappoport’s piece on Ebola was a huge revelation to him, that he could not - and did not want to - unsee.

This short introduction to the tribute does not begin to do justice to Jon Rappoport’s life well lived, to his many contributions coming from LOOKING and EXPLORING and REPORTING, never accepting the false cover stories.

If you choose to go to the tribute, you will be able to hear Jon’s final message to us, along with so much more, like the tribute from his closest associate who will keep on with Jon’s vitally important legacy.

I wanted to cross-post but Substack would not allow that. So I am writing to you, hoping you will also read the tribute:

By the way, what did I know of Jon Rappoport before reading the tribute? I have known of him for a long time, but did not have any idea of the extent of his contribution. I knew he cared passionately about documenting the truth. I just got a fragment here and there. I am very grateful for this tribute to him and his legacy. I very much appreciate it. I believe we can call Jon a true hero.

Posted July 11, 2026