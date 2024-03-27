If you have been following Reiner’s trial, you will have had the chance to form an assessment of Viviane Fischer’s behavior, based on her responses in court. She has made a statement recently. Jiota and Alkmini give a point-by-point response.

A personal opinion on the recent statement by Viviane Fischer by Γιώτα and Αλκμήνη for the Telegram channel @wearegreekja March 27, 2024 The bitter medicine of Viviane Fischer It seems extremely strange, and gives a deep insight into the emotional cosmos of Viviane Fischer, that she is now in all seriousness, and via the platform of the Corona Committee (which is supposed, via donations, to carry out serious educational work on the corona pandemic, etc.), attempting to persuade us that the following dramatic story of robbery is, in fact, fact. In her view, Reiner Füllmich is working with Marcel Templin and/or the port lawyers (and perhaps even with the public prosecutor and others) in order to evade his obligation to return to the Corona Committee the loan of 700.00 euros that had been openly taken out. The fact is, however, that they themselves had used dubious means to repay their own loan of € 100,000, which had also been withdrawn - a loan repaid in several tranches and over longer periods of time, in the form of money [an advance] from the pre-sale of the legendary "Wendebuch", which many are still waiting for to this day. In her most recent statement, Fischer conceals the fact that she used funds from the pre-sale of this book; that she received several criminal charges for this , and that she only paid out the sum that had been raised from the appeal for donations for a pathology conference a year and a half later, in December 2023 (!). She also remains elegantly silent about what she actually did with the donations for the pathology conference during this period. Were those funds just lying around? Were they kept in plastic or jute bags? Did she take them abroad for safekeeping when she went on her vacation trips? Security is extremely important to her, as witness her "Bonnie and Clyde” act with the gold, which she picked up from Füllmich family friend, at whose home she spent the night with Robert Cibis before taking it across the country in an unsecured car from Göttingen to Berlin, to deposit it with the accountant, Jens Kuhn. Fischer delivered it there in the capacity of managing partner, believing that Kuhn would “keep it properly". He placed it in his safety deposit box, which may loosely be interpreted as “properly”. A month later, it suddenly occurred to the responsible managing director to "check" her actions and - again accompanied by Robert Cibis, head of the Corona Committee's technical service provider - she paid Kuhn a visit in the middle of the night and demanded the immediate return of the gold, along with photos, receipts, and DNA#analysis* of the bars (*irony mode [??]) to ensure that he was not giving her plastic substitutes. According to a statement made by Viviane Fischer during the witness examination, Robert Cibis meanwhile threatened to call the police, because Kuhn resisted their raid-like visit; meanwhile Fischer sought advice by telephone from a man she described as an "integral member of the Corona Committee", namely Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who incidentally is neither a shareholder nor managing director of the same. Dr. Wodarg advised her - the managing director - to call the two co-shareholders of Vorschalt-UG, Dr. Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, at 11 p.m. and inform them of the situation - after more than a year off the air. Robert Cibis, of OVAL Media, was her life partner at the time, and also appears to have been in financial difficulties. Interestingly, he received €128,000 from her over two years, for filming the Corona Committee meetings. One notes Fischer’s use of a well-known phrase (you could also call it a "psychological trick") to devalue people she finds uncomfortable and make them appear untrustworthy. Don't we all remember the grotesque appearance of Ursula van der Leyen (the EU Commission President appointed without democratic process) at the beginning of the "Corona hysteria", immaculately presented with a perfect hairstyle, looking into the camera with fake concern, almost hypnotically imploring people: "Trust journalistic diligence in the quality media. Those who spread false reports want to harm you!" Is Viviane Fischer here imitating the tactics of the bought-and-paid-for mainstream media, which want to determine that only platforms or journalists approved by them are to be recognized? Given her understanding of "reputable sources", is she alluding to 2020news? This is her own platform, for which she has, incidentally, received over 107,000 euros from the Corona Committee, and which she is increasingly using as a propaganda tool against people she dislikes, rather than for current news to educate them. Perhaps the 54-year-old mother of two young children would like to take this opportunity to explain her own journalistic career to the attentive reader? Besides her professional identity as a lawyer (as Viviane Fischer), Fischer also goes under the names Ulrike Viviane Fischer, hat maker, and Rike Feuerstein, fashion designer (see the following link, which can only be found via the Wayback machine), https://web.archive.org/web/20240105014209/https://dieschoenenrosen.blog/2023/12/04/netzfun d-viviane-fischer-alias-rike-feuerstein-and-the-dodgy-man-magazine-fucking-young/ . Has she also worked as an economist, sheep farmer (title unknown), a journalist with many years of expertise, or an editor? For which media, apart from 2020news, does she, or did she, work? Was it the fact that she wrote a book supposedly to celebrate the Corona Committee, and that she received 60,000 euros in advance, as author’s fee, what makes her a serious journalist - especially when the money was taken from donations that had been intended for the educational work that was supposedly so important to her (as she emphasizes at every opportunity)? Is the subsequent publishing of the book - for whose printing costs of €25,000 she states that she had to borrow money from friends - the basis for her claims of journalistic expertise? She claims that the book is to promote the work of the Committee, selling it at a high price through the marketing appeal of Füllmich’s celebrity status, yet simultaneously misuses it as a tool to discredit her colleague. Why did Viviane Fischer say she preferred to borrow money from friends to cover the printing costs? Why does she continue theatrically to beg for support for the (now bankrupt) Corona Committee, in the form of other people's hard-earned donated money, instead of liquidating the gold stored at Degussa, which is currently worth €1.2 million - as could be have been done immediately or in smaller installments, as required)? Why has Viviane Fischer been refusing to liquidate the gold since the summer of 2022 under the flimsy pretext and concerns about Dr. Reiner Füllmich's integrity? After all, she successfully ran the Corona Committee with him for over two years, and still recalls their time together in court with a beaming smile. Is educational work not that important to her, after all? She apparently prefers to repeat her dramatic appeals, week after week, for people to donate to the Corona Committee (whose account she currently manages alone) for her “work”, instead of using money already donated (invested in gold as a store of value, and able to be liquidated at any time). Does she possibly need additional money to implement further advertising campaigns? Is the promotional book no longer going to work, now that Füllmich is gone? In terms of marketing strategy, one can apparently use Telegram to attract subscribers from one day to the next. This is what miraculously happened to the Corona Committee's Telegram channel at the end of January 2024, when it "grew" overnight by exactly 30,000 subscribers. Can Viviane Fischer do more than just law, press, sheep, hats, fashion and business? Can she also do magic? Is that journalism with integrity? Is that honesty? Is that transparency? Viviane Fischer likes to claim all of these qualities for herself, but at the same time coldly accuses others of "pulling the wool over people's eyes". Does she really believe that people are incapable of seeing for themselves and forming their own opinions? We have surely learned enough about this in the last four years! The enlightened Viviane Fischer should know that we are all grown up, can research and think for ourselves - and actively choose to do so! One is inclined to believe that she speaks out of pure despair, since the inconsistencies within her own personality, and in her handling of money, have been brought to light during the course of the court hearings, and my continue to be so as the case progresses. She may also be a little upset, because her application for adhesion and joint plaintiff status was rejected by the court, which means that from now on she has to join the common people on the bench, and remain silent during the proceedings and the Inspection of Files (Pustekuchen and Ätschibätschi; or, roughly translated: “Fiddlesticks and Diddums!”). What is Viviane Fischer up to? We don't know. She doesn't speak to the common people,; and she has described the destruction of the Corona Committee (which is supposedly so important to her) in the court hearing, as "just a shot across (Füllmich's) bow", and “an alert to Füllmich to get things moving". One might think that it was merely a matter of "punishing" Füllmich (for vague, unspecified reasons), just as she punished Dr. Lanka in episode no. 90 [Session 90?]. In that instance, she left the rôle of hostess and took on that of educator, in order to "protect" her faithful friend, Dr. Wodarg, who gave her advice, having apparently been unable to engage in a scientific discourse with his colleague. [This is too vague for readers to be able to guess what on earth this actually refers to.] She was probably not thinking of the far-reaching consequences for thousands of people. YouTuber Mirko, from the Füllmich News channel (https://www.youtube.com/@FullmichNews), one of the trial observers, is still waiting for the release of an older video interview with her [with whom? Mirko? Or Fischer?], as well as a current interview, which she [who? Fischer?] promised to give him [who? Is “Mirko” a ‘him’ ir a ‘her’?],on camera on March 12, 2024. Who, in reality, is this Viviane Fischer, who claims to be the head of the Corona Committee even though Reiner Füllmich and she are still equal business partners and managing directors in the intermediate company, each with 50 % ownership? Is she really serious in her rants about the Corona Committee being, as she alleges, involved in seemingly dark and secret collaborations between Reiner Füllmich (who has been in custody in a high-security prison for almost six months!), Marcel Templin, and others? . Is she aware of (and possibly trained in the art of) the psychological trick of projection? We would like to remind everyone again of September 2, 2022, when Viviane Fischer, dressed in black, in front of a black background, announced - in violation of company law - that Reiner Füllmich was no longer a member of his own committee "because there were financial inconsistencies". She had previously lied to him that there would be no committee meeting that day. At the same time, she had had all his digital access rights, even to his own Telegram channel, cut off, behind the scenes, by employees of the Corona Committee who were acting on her sole instructions. The "port lawyers" filed their complaint against Füllmich on that very same day. Coincidences do happen, but ... We also recall Session 125 - “Inconvenient truths" -, in which Viviane Fischer, Antonia Fischer, Dr. Justus Hoffmann, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, and Robert Cibis publicly took part against Reiner Füllmich, who was not present and was therefore unable to comment or defend himself. Three lawyers were present, who are all oath-bound to uphold the legal principle, “audiatur et altera pars" - “Let the other side also be heard”! This also raises the question: What about Viviane Fischer's own truths, given what appears to be a possible collaboration between herself and the public prosecutor's office? After her strange and contradictory statements in court, one could easily obtain the impression that she might have been assured immunity from that side of the bench. Did Viviane Fischer overestimate herself? Is she now caught in her own net, reaping the whirlwind that she sowed as a wind back then? Is she now in the predicament of having to face up to uncomfortable truths about her image as a clean lady in a flowery dress? Does she perhaps not like her own medicine, which she willingly administers to others but doesn't want to swallow herself? After the latest statement, you might think: Yes! Even after this most recent all-round attack (drowning people lash out desperately before they sink), she is still not afraid to continue begging for donations, ostensibly to protect the (broken) Corona Committee from attacks - even though the gold has been ready for liquidation all this time and has always been offered as such by Füllmich since the summer of 2022. At this point we would like to refer you to our "Short report 1st part from 12.03.2024: In it, Viviane Fischer's appeal for donations for the "Pathology Conference" was discussed. A lawyer for the Pathology Conference finally called for no more money to be donated, and asked that Viviane Fischer's appeal for donations should not be followed! He expressed the suspicion that Ms. Fischer might be using the donations for private purposes. She criticized this as an "attack" and is still waiting for an apology from the lawyer. Allegedly, she had only handed over the donation money for the authorized pathology conference one and a half years later, as she had not received an apology in the meantime; however, an apology was not a prerequisite for the disbursement of the donations she had received. She herself has not yet apologized to anyone who has had to swallow her bitter medicine. Finally, a few self-promoting quotes from Viviane Fischer. (For more, just read our short reports. You'll find more outpourings there.) VF: "I cannot judge this truthfulness, only my own perception." (But others are not allowed to? Author's note) "I am free to finance my personal affairs as I see fit." (But others are not allowed to do this? Author's note) "But I'm not prepared to condemn anyone out of hand!" (Unless it's Reiner Füllmich or other people she finds uncomfortable? Author's note) "I don't want to pre-judge people." (Unless it's Reiner Füllmich or other people who make her uncomfortable, author's note)

