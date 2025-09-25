How many people would feel it was okay, that the UK government ignored peace overture after peace overture from Kaiser Wilhelm, year after year, starting in 1915? How many soldiers and their families would feel it was okay?

Millions of young men killed and maimed, when peace overtures were being made and ignored - I do not see much public approval by everyday people, if this were known.

The information-controlled story: World War I, the supposed War to end all Wars, had to continue, because of the rotten war-mongering evil Huns.

That’s not what Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd found. Kaiser WIlhelm was sending repeated peace overtures, starting in 1915. All utterly disregarded.

So there were ever more masses of dead and maimed soldiers - because the powers-that-be did not want the war to end.

And after it finally ended, the war was blamed on the rotten Huns, who were forced to accept blame and also to accept paying huge reparations.

_________________

Why would a Scot, Jim Macgregor, a medical doctor, and another Scot, a university professor, spend years digging into this? For Jim Macgregor, it was his experiences as a child, living beside a hospital for men so disabled that they would never leave the hospital - missing legs, missing arms and legs, blind, deaf and blind. This left a lifelong mark on him, was the major factor in his leaving medical practice in 2001, so he could devote all his time to researching the hidden history of World Wars I and II.

Here are 2 earlier books - Prolonging the Agony and Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War - written with Jim Macgregor’s first co-author, Gerry Docherty, who died, which led to his current writing partnership with John O’Dowd.

I would have loved to interview Jim Macgregor myself, but he has not been well enough.

So I have for you a fabulous interview - I found it a brilliant interview - where you’ll learn much more about John and Jim, and what they found - including how Hitler went from an inconsequential nobody with the ongoing help of Anglo-American agents and money.

This is, by the way, the only interview I found online with Jim Macgregor.

For even more, there is the book, Two World Wars and Hitler: Who was Responsible?: Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics.

https://twoworldwarsandhitler.com/buy-the-book/

Now, the interview. Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd interviewed by Pete A Turner on the Break It Down Show:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSvl81hf2L0

______________________

What we have: deliberate lying by the British, French and Americans, lying started during World War I, and continued after the war.

The heros are not the young men who believed the lies they were told, but people like Jim Macgregor and John O’Down and Gerry Docherty, who care to dig and find the truth, meticulously chronicle it, and publish it.

They are not the only heroes. Their research relies on earlier research from other eminent scholars - like Carroll Quigley, who was careful to have his book published only after his death.

And the truth shall set us free.

Elsa



Posted September 25, 2025