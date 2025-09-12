I have just had one of those aha moments. EUREKA!!!

“ISLAM RELIGION OF PEACE" and “Islam is a religion just like other religions” are psy-ops 1000 times bigger than the 9/11 psy-ops.

Almost everyone I know recognizes that the original 9/11 story - 2 big but flimsy planes caused the almost instant total destruction of the massive well-constructed Twin Towers - is a psy-op, something false sold to us as reality. Still, most people (including me) bought the story, even though more than enough people knew that relatively flimsy planes would not do much damage to the well-constructed Towers. We bought the stories in large part because the mass media inundated us with them.

Quite a number of us also recognize that the most popular 9/11 alternative story - that it was bombs in buildings (thermite) - is another psy-op.

Bill Warner, in a conversation from about 5 years ago, gave an interesting debunking of this theory. According to him, there is no way that all the people involved in installing the bombs would have stayed silent about it, no matter how much they were told to be. He mentioned wives and girlfriends. Word would have gotten out, he held. I agree - and I will add good friends and drinking buddies to wives and girlfriends. So the only way the bombs in buildings (thermite) story could have happened, with no leaks from any of the bomb-installers, is if all the bomb-installers were killed upon completion of their work.

But the death knell to the bombs in buildings story, for people open to taking in information, came originally from Judy Wood, through her presentations and her book, Where Did the Towers Go? Her answer, from the evidence: the buildings were turned to dust. Her information has been picked up by many people open to taking in facts - notably a phenomenal truth-perceiver and popularizer, Andrew Johnson. Through Judy and Andrew, the information got to people like me and Reiner Fuellmich (who also interviewed Andrew) and a whole bunch of others.

In case you missed the interview with Andrew, plus the links to Judy Wood’s work, here it is again:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/interview-now-available-andrew-johnson

So . . . there have been quite some psy-ops around 9/11.

This has been a long lead-up to the eureka moment (already stated) I had very early this morning:

“ISLAM RELIGION OF PEACE" and “Islam is a religion just like other religions” are psy-ops 1000 times bigger than the 9/11 psy-ops.

9/11 is one event. The mass incoming of Islamic people into the West is way more than one event. The ever-growing limits on freedom of speech - especially as it relates to Islam - is every so much more than one event. The growing political power of Islamics is more than one event.

Once again it was people able to take in facts who recognized that claims like Islam-religion-of-peace were untruths, even if they did not recognize them as psy-ops, (meaning something that people were brainwashed to accept).

I consider them psy-ops because of the rigidity with which millions upon millions of people have held onto them, no matter how much overwhelming evidence there is of their falsehood.

A very early voice about the reality of Islam was a woman who took the pen name of Bat Ye’or. I was in contact with her in 2012, to interview her, but she was dealing with the serious illness of her husband. I have heard her called the mother of the truth-perceivers about Islam.

There was also the celebrated Italian journalist and author, Oriana Fallaci, author of A Man, Interview with History and about 2 dozen more books, including The Rage and the Pride:

The Rage and the Pride is a book released by Oriana Fallaci in 2001. The book accuses the West of being blind to the true threat of Islam, and was written in New York City in the weeks following the September 11 attacks. The controversial book became a bestseller, selling over one million copies in Italy and 500,000 in the rest of Europe, becoming number one on non-fiction bestseller lists in France and Germany. Wikipedia

Not surprisingly, Fallaci was reviled and denigrated by the mainstream media for the content of the book. The usual name-calling.

The biggest thing. Yes, Orian Fallaci’s The Rage and the Pride was a best-seller for a time. In the end, the mainstream press basically drowned out her voice, just as Judy Wood’s voice is close to drowned out.

____________________

As I see it, there are many interconnected psy-ops. Islam religion of peace. All religions are basically the same. We need to have fewer children because of over-population - and our society is running out of people so we need to take in millions of people with no regard to their ideology. All refugees are welcome. Refugees are all wonderful. To be white is to be racist. Defund the police. Open borders. (Only) black lives matter.

_____________________

My experience: all the other psy-ops have received more attention by the alternative media than the psy-ops around Islam (Islam religion of peace, etc). Yet history shows that Islam has proven dangerous to every other culture and religion.

Yet in country after country in the West, millions of Islamics have been welcomed, with almost no mainstream attention to the ideology that is being brought in, without attention to the world view of the people, their beliefs about non-Islamics.

___________________

We need to the truth and we need the truth ever more widely heard.

As part of my effort, I wrote a pamphlet, The Big But System (2016), on the many ways people BUT away truth about Islam. You can get it here:

https://westindanger.com/ed/big-but-system.html

I also wrote a Quick and Easy Guide to Islam: (2016)

https://westindanger.com/ed/guide-to-understanding-islam.html

Some of you have long been aware of the danger of Islam

Some of you have been becoming aware, slowly or suddenly, in the last few years.

Some of you are not comfortable with what I’m saying about Islam, maybe even are angry at me for what I’ve been saying.

______________________

And with that, back to the 2 interviews I have sent out most recently.

Tommy could not help being aware. He lived in a town, Luton, with a high concentration of Islamics - and a high concentration of overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” gangs.

As for Bill Warner, he grew up in a rigidly traditional Christian area. When he went to university, he soon began to explore the many different religious traditions. For example, he studied with a rabbi. For a year, he was involved with Sufism, the most spiritual of the Islamic traditions - but was not comfortable with the violence that lurked around the edges. He looked and saw. He also read the Quran.

In other words, he was very like Judy Wood and Andrew Johnson: he paid attention to reality, rather than to any mainstream message about reality.

He and his wife became Buddhists and for 30 years were seen as the father and mother of Tennessee Buddhism.

_______________________

Next week, interviews with 2 more people who have acted against the Islam-religion-of-peace psy-op - and have found powerful blocks against their message. Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff learned that telling the truth was her crime.

In the meantime, here again is the interview with Bill Warner, plus 2 very important presentations he made, on the hundreds of Islamic battles against huge Christian areas (with huge areas becoming Islamic).

______________________

And here is the interview with Tommy Robinson. Tomorrow, the huge Freedom of Speech rally in the UK, which he is heading:

_______________________

I will end with yet another attempt I made to get the truth heard.

ISLAM - WHO, WHAT, HOW

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsN5lvu1SZk

All the best to all of us who keep doing what we can, acting to the best of our ability,

Elsa

__________________

__________________

SOME LINKS

The link to the current interview series:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

The link to the interviews from Weeks 1, 2, and 3:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025-1.html

The blog on the Truth Summit:

http://truthsummit.info/blog.html

And right below, more of the people you will be meeting:

PLEASE SPREAD THE NEWS OF THE TRUTH SUMMIT.

Posted September 12, 2025