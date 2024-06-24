We all know, if we’ve been paying any attention whatsoever, that more vaccinations for children mean more illness for children.

There have been groups for years doing their best to get the message out. Vaccine Choice Canada comes to mind. It’s been around since the 1980s. One step after another to get out the message that everyone should have had all along - accurate information on the impact of vaccinations. Instead, since the 1980s, the number of childhood vaccinations has kept increasing. But that little tugboat, Vaccine Choice Canada, along with other groups tugging along truth, has kept going and growing.

There will be a tipping point.

Contributing to that tipping point - which I am sure is coming - is a new large-scale study, which I came across when re-posted by Dr Rima Laibow, and am glad to also re-post:

There’s a marvellous table, showing that with each increase in number of vaccinations, there is quite an increase in the number of different diseases - which should wake up anyone who is unaware, if they are willing to take a look:

On the other hand, if you are sick of having a healthy child, you now have evidence of what may remedy that.



Posted June 24, 2024