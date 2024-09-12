I have heard variants of this quote many times:

You can deny reality.

You cannot avoid the consequences of reality.

Many people, brainwashed, pushed away the voices saying: these shots are dangerous - stay away.

There are consequences. If we’re at all awake, we know of died suddenly, myocarditis, turbo cancers, as well as a host of neurological disorders.

Far fewer of us know of other consequences that are invisible but likewise huge. I recently was sent an interview: Dr Chris Shoemaker interviewed by Jason Lavigne on The Lavigne Show. I will give the link after the consequence that most struck me.

Dr Shoemaker reports on a recent study in which 100% of the 700 vaccinated people, months after the shots, had hearts where the scan showed the hearts were running on glucose, which a healthy heart would not be running on, because these hearts were working, on average, about 45% harder than the hearts of unvaccinated people.

The scan results are below. The scans of 2 unvaccinated people (no mRNA injections) are on the left. Their hearts are barely visible, as they are running normally. The scans of 2 vaccinated people (mRNA injections), from 6-8 months after an mRNA injection, are on the right. Their hearts are visible as they are running on glucose, which makes them visible. Note that all 4 brains are visible, as the brain always runs on glucose. Please watch the video (link below) for more detail.

Before giving the link, just one more finding given by Dr Shoemaker. In a study of about 50,000 people, it was found that, the fewer the mRNA injections someone had taken, the less likely they were to have had covid. With each additional injection, the likelihood increased.

Here is the full video:

https://rumble.com/v5dp789-doctors-checkup-w-dr.-chris-shoemaker.html

What can be done? That’s been a big question for me, from the start. I knew, about 8 months before the injections came out, that they had to be dangerous (I’ll skip the explanation), so I did not get near them. However, huge numbers of people took the injections and have lived to regret it.

A couple of years ago I put together the detox suggestions I found:

https://fullflourishing.com/detox.html

Dr Shoemaker mentions 2 recent detox protocols.

And then, the best news I’ve come across is from the amazing indefatigable Dr Ana Mihalcea. She recently reported - BREAKING NEWS:

My sense is we don’t have the full answer yet, on how to detox. But many people are working on it and coming to at least partial remedies.

I’ll end with what just dropped into my inbox, again from The Lavigne Show, this time on recovering from myocarditis using the McCullough protocol:

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/recovering-from-myopericarditis



Posted Sept 12, 2024