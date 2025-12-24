My quest. In many ways, it is the quest of our times. To deal with the many inner demons and monsters, ghouls ghosts and goblins stretching back generations - blocking my way to flourishing, to achieving what I hunger to achieve and have the ability to achieve.

Most people get at most a small part of the way. It isn’t easy.

I have been on this quest for over 40 years now. I thought it would be a matter of a couple of sessions of the free counselling offered by the university where I was getting my MA. There was stuff in me bothering me that I could not undo.

Onward and onward.

What I saw was not the tip of the iceberg. It was like being on a hike, thinking the top was just around the corner, but finding out that the path led onward and onward, through brambles and thistles and forests and swamps. Right ahead all always seemed clear - but only for a few steps - and even then, I would see that I was nowhere near the goal in the world that I knew I was hungering for, longing for, aching for.

The words inside myself: I am Frodo. What a quest!

There is a sharp clear beginning for Frodo. Gandalf the Wise appears and lets him know of the past and his mission.

I suppose there was an equivalent of Gandalf the Wise in my life.

I remember Jane, the chubby unfashionably-dressed therapist I met those more than 40 years ago.

I remember the dream I had at the end of the 18 free sessions.

I was coming out of a changing room (how obvious can you get!!) at the edge of a huge gym. She was running laps. No shortness of breath. No sweat. This was easy stuff for her. I remember thinking: I have a lot to learn from her. Was I going to join her in running laps? I don’t know. I woke up.

I woke up to a life that still didn’t feel at all right to me, where so much was still not right. I had such a strong creative drive. I wrote. I painted. I took classes, especially film classes. And yet nothing got into the larger world.

As for Mordor - the huge evil lurking behind everything - I had no idea it existed.

TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

