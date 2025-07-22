NOTE: IF YOU DON’T SEE THE INTERVIEW, PLEASE REFRESH THE PAGE. Or your browser may be displaying an old version of the page:

One thing I remember from Judy Wood’s brilliant book, Where did the Towers Go? is that both her parents were deaf, and she learned to LOOK, to SEE. That served her well with 9/11. While most people were busy listening to the newscasters, she was only LOOKING at what she was SEEING.

In her book are masses of photos, documenting what happened, moment by moment, to the World Trade Center buildings. She coined a word for what the photos showed: dustification. They turned to dust, all the floors except the very lowest ones.

She also documents what happened to other buildings - and not just Building 7, with which a huge number of people are familiar by now. For instance, what happened, over the years, to Building 4?

She further documents what happened to the cars - cars here, cars there, cars quite some distance away.

So how does Andrew Johnson come into this? He has a commitment to truth, which led to his not stopping at the first explanation, or the second. He was always ready to look at more information.

And how did I come to know of him?

I was told of Judy Wood. I found an excellent presentation by her (the link is available on Andrew Johnson’s page).

As I kept searching, his name kept coming up. He and Judy Wood were interviewed together many times.

I asked both of them for an interview. Andrew said yes. I eventually did reach Judy Wood and talk with her, but she was much more reluctant to do an interview.

So I interviewed Andrew. I met an extremely fact-centered person. Quiet, calm, friendly, low-key. He accepted the official narrative for about 18 months, then started digging. This led him first to the most popular alternative explanation for the destruction of the Twin Towers (bombs in building - nanothermite), and then onward to further facts, those from Judy Wood.

There is so much more.

Below is the link to the page with the interview with Andrew. The page includes many links, like to his numerous books and Judy Wood’s book, and to a wide range of interviews.

The interview with Andrew is available as of 10 am Tuesday, July 22:

