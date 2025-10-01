I am thinking back to the initial Truth Summit interviews - on 9/11, false flag psy-ops, the plandemic, and Communism (notably Communist infiltration). And then there are the recent ones, on severe sexual abuse and mind control, and on information control (on Islam and World Wars I and II).

I come to questions and thoughts.

One question. Are there connections between mind control (as experienced by Cathy O’Brien) and information control (as experienced by virtually all people in the West about World Wars I and II, as well as Islam, widely portrayed as an undangerous religion in the West in direct contradiction to massive evidence)?

Cathy O’Bien was broken and mind-controlled through her experiences, from infancy on, of extreme intergenerational sexual abuse.

Regarding World Wars I and II, the entire West was blanketed with misinformation. Total silence on Kaiser WIlhelm’s peace overtures from 1915 on, and instead the ongoing pervasive portrayal of evil Huns. As for Hitler, total silence on his being a creation of the Anglo-American grooming of a nobody in a beer hall, and instead his portrayal as a product of post-World War I forces in Germany.

Everything to do with Islam is likewise part of the blanket misinformation in the West. It’s mis-portrayed as a religion of peace. As for the influx of masses of Islamics, any questioning of this gets the questioner labelled racist by misinformed and mind-controlled fellow citizens.

My sense is that Cathy O’Brien is an extreme example of the inner damage and mind control experienced by a large majority of people in the West. I do not hold that “we are all Cathy O’Brien” - each journey is personal, and the extent of her abuse and damage is horrific. But her journey to selfhood, and then living as fully as possible, is perhaps the most common quest of our time.

Also . . .

I am thinking of the lower-level abuse of being force-fed falsehoods which, on some level, we almost certainly have the sense are falsehoods.

___________________

A thought.

Along the way, even though many people are partially awake (to example, to the consequences of childhood abuse they have experienced), most people stay unaware of the ongoing misinformation abuse and mind control abuse they have undergone and are undergoing - like about vaccines and climate, like about the many psy-ops about world events (like regarding the c-virus, AIDS, 9/11, etc).

___________________

Another thought.

The misinformation we have been fed about World Wars I and II isn’t, by the way, what is traditionally meant by “history is written by the victors.” World War I was agony prolonged, from 1915 to 1919 - meaning that a potentially one-year war was prolonged to a 5-year war - five-fold length, likely at least a five-fold cost in human tragedies. The victors were not the so-called victors - Britain, Franice, the US. Millions of dead British and American and French young men.

But, yes, history was written by the victors - the “powers that be,” the forces that forced the continuation of World War I, and the forces that groomed Hitler so he could develop from a beer hall ranter to dictator of Germany.

Note: I am not pointing to a Jewish conspiracy - though I am sure (and the evidence bears out) that Jews were not all innocents on the sidelines.

Success leaves tracks is a saying I have heard many times. And, yes, one can track who said what, who did what, so we can see who was the victor - who got what they wanted in World Wars I and II..

To see those tracks, listen to the interview I sent out of two Scots, one of whom had an especially powerful personal impetus to look at World War I. (See the interview.)

Those of you who want to find a Jewish conspiracy - with the rest of us being poor innocents - will be disappointed.

But yes, there was a definite conspiracy.

And yes, definitely, the official version of history was written by the victors - and in that official story the British and Americans and French are the victors, because it is not to the benefit of the actual victors to be visible.

Pride cometh before the fall, I have often heard. The British and Americans and French were encouraged to feel pride for winning World War II. And into Britain and the US - and Europe - was invited the force intended to make fall the UK and the US and the rest of Europe.

And with that we come to Islam - dangerous because people throughout the West have not been allowed to perceive - have been mind-controlled not to perceive - what is clear to any eye that can see. And anyone who does see, is name-called by the mind-controlled who have been brain-washed believe they are open-minded.

For me, this is the picture that has been emerging, when I think of the interviews from the past three weeks.

___________________

The radical disconnect between the official narratives and the events is what was also evident in the first set of Truth Summit interviews - on 9/11, false flag events, the plandemic, and Communism.

That, in fact, seems to be the unifying connection between all the interviews, whatever the focus.

Quite a powerful force is needed to do that, one with long-term plans.

But it isn’t something that would need masses of people to put into effect. Just a few people (I have heard the number 38, and the number 300) at the top.

Our strength lies in: THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE.

There ia a huge ongoing movement toward truth, awakeness.

___________________

Comments very welcome. What are your thoughts on this?



Elsa

