I had never heard of Dr Kilian. Then, today, I received an email from Derek Sloan, one of the few elected officials in Canada who has, in my estimation, consistently shown integrity.

How does the case of Dr Kilian compare with Reiner’s? First, Dr Kilian is what I could call a sitting duck. She is one person taking action in Canada. She could be picked off, like a fly if you have a fly swatter. It took a lot more to catch Reiner - he was off n Mexico. The authorities, to carry out their court proceedings, needed him in Germany. Then, Reiner has been charged with something irrelevant to all the interviews he did. Dr Kilian has been charged for what she did. She’s a front line person, giving prescriptions (like for HCQ) and exemptions (like from the dangerous injections). Reiner was taking on the situation worldwide.

My thought: we need both kinds of people. The frontline doctors and nurses. And people tying things together.

I will report on Dr Kilian, but first, I kept on with my emails, came to a case you may have come across as well. A case that touches the heart. The parents were kept away from their daughter’s hospital room, from stopping the “legal” death-by-injection of their teen daughter, as she was injected with a high dose of drugs that slow breathing. They could not stop what I can only define as legally sanctioned murder. More about the case: the daughter supposedly had covid. The daughter definitely had Down’s Syndrome.

I’m sorry. I can’t find the email.

Anyway, we know there are thousands of such cases. This case is extraordinary because it is the first that has managed, through various legal manoeuverings, to get into court and question the legality of “legal” and even mandated death-by-injection. In other words, if you take part in government mandated death-by-injection, can you be held legally responsible - and for instance charged with murder?

I do have the link to the case of Dr Kilian:

From the email of Derek Sloan, dated June 4, 2025) An important update on the case of Dr. Rochagné Kilian.



If you haven't heard of Dr. Kilian, she is a South African born physician who was recruited to work in Canada over 15 years ago. She's an highly skilled emergency room Doc who's put her career and life savings on the line to stand up for patient rights.



Dr. Kilian resigned from her job after she raised the alarm about bizarre symptoms she was seeing in Vaxxed patients and her Canadian hospital employer ignored her.



Dr. Kilian received worldwide attention in 2021 when she got in trouble with the College of Physician's for providing medical exemptions for the COVID-19 shot to several patients, citing the lack of long-term safety data as a critical concern. At the time, public health guidance asserted there was "almost NO valid reasons" for receiving an exemption.



Dr. Kilian tells me the College of Physicians unjustly suspended her licence 3 years ago (preventing her from working as a Doctor) - which has forced her family to the brink of bankruptcy. She's had to sell her home and a variety of other family assets to stay afloat.



For the last 3 years she has been fighting the release of her patients' private medical records, even offering to provide the records with the names redacted. The College of Physicians refused, and they took her to court to fight it out.



After going through multiple levels of court hearings, Dr. Kilian recently had her leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada denied. This means she was required to surrender over 519 patient records, raising serious concerns about patient privacy and confidentiality.



On top of losing her job and many of her assets, including her home, she was saddled with $119,000 in court costs after losing her legal battle to protect her patient files. She is now relocating to Alberta in their family camper van. Would you please support her fight today? To support Dr. Kilian click below:

Etransfer - fundingthefight@proton.me

Password - Freedom

Memo - Dr. Kilian As with many of the unjust attacks on Doctors and Nurses in this country, Dr. Kilian tells me her initial investigation wasn't based on any actual patient complaints.



She says after writing several Covid vaccine exemptions the College of Physicians got wind of it, and began to investigate her. They demanded all of Dr. Kilian's patient records that had anything to do with exemptions or the prescribing of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine.



She said she offered to give the College a redacted version of the records, to preserve patient privacy, but would not give the College a wholesale collection of records without the patients' consent. None of her patients consented to the College having their records. … Dr. Kilian tells me the College refused her offers to comply, and in fact took her to court to force her to hand over the files. The patients whose files were going to be handed over to the College actually applied to the court to be an intervenor in the case to tell the court they did not want their private documents handed over (and spent their own money to do so)!



The College was stymied in their original investigation by the court cases, and so they started a second investigation for failure to comply with the first investigation. Furthermore, and most damagingly for Dr. Kilian's family, they suspended her license 3 years ago, preventing her from earning a living. She says this makes no sense whatsoever as no patients are at risk of danger. … Dr. Rochagné Kilian is one of the leading doctors in Canada (along with Dr. Trozzi, Dr. Hoffe and others) who have been bravely fighting immense battles with the College of Physicians, by trying to protect and inform patients, other doctors and the public. She is dedicated to preserving the rights of all Canadians to informed consent about medical procedures, protection of bodily autonomy, and the confidentiality of personal medical records.



Dr. Kilian and I just finished recording an interview (to be released later this week) about her upcoming hearing - and she is looking forward to finally having her say. There will be a way that you can write a letter in her support, and I will discuss that in my next email.



The never-ending delays and three years without being able to work have caused significant financial harm to Dr. Kilian and her family. She will need your support to continue through this hearing.

Integrity and courage and persistence. Dr Kilian. The parents. Any lawyers involved. All who get involved.

Each case needs people who get deeply involved, as well as supporters who are aware, care, and give as they can

