Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orli and the team's avatar
Orli and the team
38m

I could not finish all reading, but is enough what I manage to read, dear Elsa from here I can see your golden wings, thank you once more in behalf of humanity, at least from those that think like me on human respect, love, dignity.. 🌹🙂💌🏆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
15m

2 brave souls so injustly treated an' many (many!) more... like the laydee who gave "faux" clotshot injections with saline ta save lives! I cain't name names but there was a NewYawk pediatrician--a dear fella known ta many've us crunchy moms--that over 20 years ago lost his license fer fillin' out (upon request) medical forms fer skool kids whose parents didn't want 'em vaxxed--victimless crime ta save children... we homeschooled so never had ta do this but this fella risked his license (an' lost it) with a white lie ta face a system-impossible.... just like the saline nurse... these are heroes, not villains.... all treated injustly ;-(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture