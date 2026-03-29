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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Well done, Elsa, for your continued backing of Reiner...you have reminded me that I should send him another letter soon. And to a lady imprisoned here in Adelaide with a similar first name: Raina (Cruise) who was given the same sentence as Reiner last year, IMO as a warning to "antivaxxers" (like me: I regard it not as a pejorative but as a badge of honour) and to send a public message that such people would not be tolerated by this "government" (not mine!). In fact the policewoman she supposedly assaulted did more assaulting on Raina, who had to go to hospital for a night. Raina was celebrating with a few drinks at the Exeter Hotel after an Adelaide Freedom Rally at which she and I spoke, and pulled the masks off some of the weak sheeple men (wethers, not rams) at the venue. Security, then police intervened.

Excellent article on beriberi. The Baileys in "The Final Pandemic" note that nutritional deficiencies (in this case (particularly) thiamine are often attributed by Harma to infectious diseases, for which (of course) they have a (harmful) vax. Another classic case is pellagra, caused mostly by niacin/tryptophan deficiency. It became a problem in the Deep South post Civil War, in poor cotton workers who relied upon maize as a staple. The great epidemiologist, Joseph Goldberger, demonstrated, using a rather novel array of experiments, that it was a nutritional deficiency condition (which could be severe, characterised by "the 4 Ds": dermatititis, diarrhoea, dementia, death) not an infectious disease. Brewers' yeast (high in B vitamins) soon cured it. But, as with beriberi, "health" authorities ignored his findings. Incidentally, Goldberger was one of Dr Rosenau's researchers, who demonstrated that the supposed cause of "the Spanish Flu Pandemic" (1918-1920), a "virulent form of the H1N1 virus", was not transmissable/contagious. These genuine (i.e. not Harma-influenced) scientists were unable to demonstrate even ONE case of human to human transmission of the supposed "Spanish Flu"...and they tried every means of doing so!

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Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
7h

Wilfried Schmitz -- long known here as a scarcely articulate time-waster.

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