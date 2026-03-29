INBOX MESSAGES. 1. Of indirect relevance to Reiner. 2. Clear anti-US Fake "Info" re Tartarian Empire. 3. Suppressed Medical Knowledge. 4. Mind Control Bombshell (hidden question).
Into my inbox come so many messages, connected to very different views of the world. Here are 4 messages that struck me as important.
1. Of indirect relevance to Reiner
I’ll start with the message of indirect relevance to Reiner because the recent direct blatant attacks have made me alert to potential further attacks.
Most recently, I learned that someone against Reiner has taken over the case of a doctor imprisoned because she issued mask excemptions.
According to this message (personal email), Wilfried Schmitz, a lawyer long against Reiner and a good friend of Viviane Fischer, has taken over the case of Dr Bianca Witzschel, a doctor back in prison for 2 months for having issued mask excemptions. Out are her previous 2 lawyers, Ralf Ludwig and - very important - Katja “Wörner.” (That is his spelling. The accurate spelling is Wörmer, with an m, not an n).
Why does this matter? Instead of opponents of the mandates being connected with each other - from doctors like Witzschel to lawyers like Reiner - they are being divided.
Note that, according to one of my recent inbox messages, RFK recently spoke out against the persecution of German doctors, but did not mention Reiner’s persecution.
2. Clear anti-US Fake “Information” re the Tartarian Empire
According to this message, Putin has dumped a huge trove of information about the Tartarian Empire. That empire is not a myth. It existed. High technology. Deliberately wiped from out knowledge of the past, though in the first Encyclopedia Britannica.
I read all the way through. The year 1776 is mentioned several times - as the year that mass evil entered the world, like with the US constitution, and with the Rothschild banking empire.
The US constitution is evil? If I remember right, it enchrines the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I remember really thinking about that when I learned of it a couple of decades ago. It rather amazed me that a constitution would enchrine the RIGHT to pursue happiness. And now that is supposed to be evil?
I noted the source of that “information” A Facebook reel - link not provided.
I thought of the person who threw together the hodge-podge of claims. Anti US, definitely. Anti Jewish too, most likely.
3. Suppressed Medical Knowledge
I always love finding out about suppressed remedies (also here). I recently came across 12 forgotten remedies. And then here is information on something way better than open heart surgery.
Plus I love learning about suppressed awareness of dangers. A couple of days ago, I learned that the treatments of congestive heart failure are ncreasing the rate and severity of congestive heart failure - because they miss that the treatments all deprive the heart even more of a nutrient essential to its functioning.
Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/congestive-heart-failure-the-modern
I am finding Lies are Unbecoming a wealth of information. Now, how to keep it in mind!!
4. Mind Control Bombshell (hidden question - most likely, even from the author)
The last article I’m sending out about is perhaps a bit complex. Here’s the gist of it. According to Lies Are Unbecoming, McGilchrist has been allowed to put together and publish an absolute mass of findings that show what is happening with the West becoming ever more left brain: information only, disconnected pieces of information, lack of empathy, lack of meaning.
Why is this happening? McGilchrist looks at the role, for instance, of having an alphabet.
But he does not explore - does not ask questions about - the toxocological reasons why the change is happening - like all the toxins put into babies, aluminium adjudivants and more aluminium adjudivants.
Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/why-mcgilchrist-is-allowed-to-be
As for myself, I very much appreciate this, and also go on to something not addressed by Unbecoming: a possible at least partial remedy to the damage - namely, Cognomovement.
For more information, here are 2 links:
COGNOMOVEMENT. AN AMAZING FINDING? Going to the neural root of things?
truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-an-amazing-finding
COGNOMOVEMENT, LIFE CHANGER! Lifelong blocks removed. Interviews and sessions. Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, co-creators.
truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-life-changer
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Below, an image of a heart. Is it broken? Is it healing itself? From Lies Are Unbecoming
Elsa
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted March 29, 2026
Well done, Elsa, for your continued backing of Reiner...you have reminded me that I should send him another letter soon. And to a lady imprisoned here in Adelaide with a similar first name: Raina (Cruise) who was given the same sentence as Reiner last year, IMO as a warning to "antivaxxers" (like me: I regard it not as a pejorative but as a badge of honour) and to send a public message that such people would not be tolerated by this "government" (not mine!). In fact the policewoman she supposedly assaulted did more assaulting on Raina, who had to go to hospital for a night. Raina was celebrating with a few drinks at the Exeter Hotel after an Adelaide Freedom Rally at which she and I spoke, and pulled the masks off some of the weak sheeple men (wethers, not rams) at the venue. Security, then police intervened.
Excellent article on beriberi. The Baileys in "The Final Pandemic" note that nutritional deficiencies (in this case (particularly) thiamine are often attributed by Harma to infectious diseases, for which (of course) they have a (harmful) vax. Another classic case is pellagra, caused mostly by niacin/tryptophan deficiency. It became a problem in the Deep South post Civil War, in poor cotton workers who relied upon maize as a staple. The great epidemiologist, Joseph Goldberger, demonstrated, using a rather novel array of experiments, that it was a nutritional deficiency condition (which could be severe, characterised by "the 4 Ds": dermatititis, diarrhoea, dementia, death) not an infectious disease. Brewers' yeast (high in B vitamins) soon cured it. But, as with beriberi, "health" authorities ignored his findings. Incidentally, Goldberger was one of Dr Rosenau's researchers, who demonstrated that the supposed cause of "the Spanish Flu Pandemic" (1918-1920), a "virulent form of the H1N1 virus", was not transmissable/contagious. These genuine (i.e. not Harma-influenced) scientists were unable to demonstrate even ONE case of human to human transmission of the supposed "Spanish Flu"...and they tried every means of doing so!
Wilfried Schmitz -- long known here as a scarcely articulate time-waster.