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Pamela Raditsch's avatar
Pamela Raditsch
6h

It's maddening, absolutely maddening to me, Elsa!

And it's Hughes, again!!

I get a feeling that the truth about 9/11 as Dr. Judy Wood and Andrew Johnson have been trying to bring out all this time is being ESPEcially discredited now, as they continue ever more strongly with this war in the Middle East, this third world war. It's important that we remain scared and believe they'd destroy civilization as we know it. As I've come to believe that nuclear bombs very possibly are a hoax, I could imagine the importance to "them" that we remain scared and believe they'd destroy civilization as we know it. I imagine "them" pulling off another psy-op with free energy - dustification would very much look like the devastation of a "nuclear bomb."

Nuclear energy and bombs are the grift they want us to stay mesmerized by.

In other words, that would explain why they never want us to become aware of what horrors they've already committed aginst humanity using free energy.

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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
9hEdited

Hi Elsa

Hope you are doing fine - I will have an in depth article coming out this week, regarding the conversation Andrew Johnson and I had with Chuck Fall, from Truth Action Project, TAP.

I would also want you to take note, that I updated your PDF, the Refutation of Richard Gage’s Game , into the following article.

9/11 Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts: Dr Judy Wood's Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

No refutations to her evidence in 15+ years, yet endless hit pieces — Dr Wood demands accountability and exposes what she calls Gage's deceptive game in the fight for 9/11 truth.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-controlled-demolition-vs-forensic

This also transpired, in this past week;

9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza Confronts Richard Gage

Inside the 9/11 War Room Debate – Jersey Girl Exposes Limited Hangouts

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-jersey-girl-patricia-casazza-de0

9/11 Jersey Girl Reads: “A Half-Truth Is Still a Whole Lie”

The open letter penned 23 March read out by Patricia Casazza

The reading: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-jersey-girl-reads-a-half-truth

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