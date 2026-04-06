I interviewed Andrew Johnson for the June 2023 Truth Summit. He wasn’t someone I sought out. I didn’t know about him.

I did know about Richard Gage, asked for an interview, did it, let people know it would be part of the upcoming Truth Summit.

Someone commented: There’s someone else to look into: Judy Wood. That comment led me to a part of the world I did not know existed.

I did a search for Judy Wood, which led me also to Andrew Johnson, and to a huge part of the truth, the facts, the amazing evidence, I had been missing. The Twin Towers had turned - had been turned - into dust. Judy Wood’s term: dustification.

Again, this isn’t theory. It’s fact. There are hundreds of photos. Plus there is so much other evidence, like about the basin under the Towers.

There’s a quote I appreciate. “You’re entitled to your own opinion (and by extension, your own theory). You’re not entitled to your own facts.”

It was a fabulous interview with Andrew. I learned tremendously. I also watched a presentation, over 2 hours long, from Dr Wood. Plus I read her book, Where Did the Towers Go? - generously sent to me by Andrew. Meticulous, detailed. Fact upon fact.

I will post a link to the interview at the bottom.

Doing the interview, I also learned to appreciate and trust Andrew - his quiet, deep down commitment to the facts, wherever they might lead him.

___________________________________

Here I want to focus on the email I just got from Andrew, on what’s happening with the truth about 9/11 - where David Hughes makes an appearance!!

Note: Hughes speaks positively about Judy Wood and then concludes that he is not convinced by what she says. The logical conclusion for me is that he speaks positively about her SO THAT we accept, instead of challenge, his conclusion that he is not convinced. So he is not convinced by facts????? Would he kindly explain why facts do not convince him?????????

I think of myself and my commitment to truth. This isn’t the exciting sleuthing I imagined myself doing as a child, with a group of friends and a mysterious house in the woods. Nor is it the exciting sleuthing I wrote a script about in my twenties - some nefarious crime and an intrepid detective who knocks on the door of an imposing mansion.

This sleuthing is also very very exciting. It has to do with the truth of what is going on, and with people who are ostensibly on the side of truth, of facts, . . . and use that position so we do not question why they are not for some facts.

These are the same kind of people who are against Reiner.

With 9/11, a major strategy for hiding truths is the ongoing misrepresentation of facts as theory. Andrew mentioned this in the interview from several years ago. That misrepresentation continues. That people don’t immediately spot this as a misrepresentation links with our society touting that we’re all entitled to our own opinion - but not even mentioning that we’re not entitled to our own facts.

It’s a fact that most humans have fingers and toes, not a theory. Why would someone misrepresent that as a theory?

A logical conclusion about some facts being misrepresented as theories is that there are almost certainly powerful forces (people? non-people?) who didn’t and don’t want the truth, the facts accepted - that the Twin Towers were somehow dustified.

Andrew has just posted on what has been happening with him. It’s wearing if we are not heard.

I have become rather jaded and disenchanted about the lack of acceptance of (to me) obvious conclusions about what happened on 9/11/2001 which are based on voluminous evidence. I have also largely given up trying to explain these obvious conclusions to people that really shouldn’t need things explaining to them (i.e. mainly “truthers”). I got bored of writing articles about these matters in about 2015 and even lacked motivation to finish compiling my second 9/11-related book in the years prior to 2017. I also lacked motivation for posting this article, but decided to do so because the person I am disagreeing with declined an invitation from 9/11 Revisionist (Norman – 911R) to discuss our disagreement on a podcast with a chap called Chuck Fall. As Norman said, it’s far easier to discuss things on a recorded podcast than it is to play “ping-pong” with articles – as 911R and Dr Hughes already have been doing.

https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2026/04/01/dr-david-a-hughes-dr-judy-wood-9-11-energy-the-hutchison-effect-and-hurricane-erin/

To watch what Andrew has been up against, here is the interview from just 2 days ago, April 4. Chuck Fall interviews Andrew Johnson and Norman, 9/11 Revisionist.

https://rumble.com/v782l3s-what-does-the-evidence-show-is-true-about-september-11-2001.html

________________________________________

Here’s the interview where I got to know Andrew Johnson, done for the June 2023 Truth Summit:

https://truthsummit.info/andrew-johnson.html

PLEASE SHARE.

Posted Apr 6, 2026