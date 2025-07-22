This is not a world for sissies, at least not as i experience it. Forces of evil loom huge over the world. A major percentage of the world’s population injected with devastating toxins. No need for more examples of why this is not a world for sissies.
And yet I go on with my doing and trying.
I do not see more than one step ahead.
Something inside me says: time for another Truth Summit. And it does feel like a good thing.
But what good will this do?
I don’t know. But it feels like the right step to take.
I’m even wondeering: will I make this something ongoing - 2 interviews a week?
We will see.
One step at a time.
Right now I feel I’ve been take quite large steps!!
Elsa
Posted July 22, 2025
JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW