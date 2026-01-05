So many exciting things, exciting possibilities, are happening. About Ed. About Reiner. About cognomovement. Maybe even about solving part of the Big-Bad-Boys-and-Girls worldwide problem.

We will see. I think you will be getting lots of info over the next while, maybe even over the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, I woke up with the words, once more, in my head: I am Frodo.

Not the Frodo who has destroyed Mordor.

The Frodo who is somewhere on the way to Mordor, no idea how far it is or even where it is, and no certainty about who is at the helm. He just knows that his quest matters. And he has some sense of what is the right direction.

Like just about everyone on a similar quest, I’ve come across many descriptions of Mordor, and many listings of who is at the helm. It’s banksters. It’s aliens. It’s alien-human hybrids. It’s descendants of 9 bloodlines. It’s the Illuminati, the Vatican, the Zionists, the British royal family. I’ve seen diagrams of who is connected to whom.

I’m leaving figuring that out to others.

I’m way off somewhere else, one tiny figure with a massively confusing landscape around me - the Great Culling-DePopulation Agenda, BigPharma, transhumanism, drug cartels, Trump and Putin, Ukraine and Venezuela, the sabotage of the Nordstream Pipeline.

I’m leaving figuring all that also to other people.

My focus, in all this: Ed and Reiner, personal development, my poetry - so very precious - and what is the best next step for me?

I see myself in a forest with massive trees around me. I know there is a way through. I know there are good things to do. I have the sense there is some “magic” - something potent - somewhere close by.

Yes, I’ve read lots of quest stories.

I will see if my sense is right, or if it’s an illusion, coming from desire. In that case, I will once again ask: what’s the best next step for me?



TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

