You’re going along, doing work you’ve been doing for a long time. You see that someone has not provided some piece of paperwork. You send them a request. It’s all routine.

And then you can tell that it isn’t. The paperwork isn’t coming.

It’s about money. The movement of money is supposed to be documented. To prevent money laundering.

What do you do? You know that if the money is laundered money, this means some illegal stuff has been going on.

Do you turn a blind eye?

Or do you do the job you are supposed to do?

Howell Woltz was living an ordinary live. That was interrupted by a decision he made. A moral decision. A very costly decision.

7 YEARS, 3 MONTHS - THE INJUSTICE SYSTEM

Howell Woltz - accidental whistle-blower.

The consequence: 87 months - 7 years 3 months - in prison.

No trial. His book: JUSTICE DENIED.

Howell Woltz was just doing his job within the banking system. Money needed a chain of custody. A fairly large sum did not have it. He warned the person - supposedly a friend - 3 times that he would need to report this. Silence. So he did what his work required him to do. He did not expect the consequence. CLICK FOR MORE.

Posted July 30, 2025