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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
6h

Any "choice" requires a resource chain to support. If we were all honest about it our lives would mimic the Amish if harm is to be reduced. I see Aaron Siri is taking up their cause again in a lawsuit on mandating vaccinations in New York.

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2 replies by Elsa and others
Sage's avatar
Sage
4h

I've been vegan now for 13 years. I fall off the wagon sometimes. I decided when I became vegan that I'd rather be 98% vegan and do it for the rest of my life than be 100% vegan and give up after a while. That's works for me personally. It means I'm mindful of what I eat. I have guardrails on what I eat but I occasionally go off the rails if I'm comfort-eating for stress etc. Then I get back on the wagon and carry on.

If you want eggs, Elsa, you might have a few pet hens? You have to have at the very least two because they are flock animals, they're not made to be solo. They might even get on with your cats! All animal husbandry is akin to slavery, buying and selling living bodies, and inevitably involves death, eg the slaughter of unwanted male chicks etc. But lovingly taking care of your own pet hens and committing to caring for them until they die naturally is a huge step up from buying supermarket eggs, even though the ideal would be living egg-free and using 'flax-eggs' in cake-baking etc. I've cooked without eggs for many years and it's entirely doable. Cheese is an even more grotesque industry than poultry-farming, and there are many good vegan alternatives to cheese now, which there weren't before. They're not (yet) as delicious as dairy cheese but they're not bad and they're definitely more ethical. So that's been my experience over the last 13 years. X

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