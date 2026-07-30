HOW TO BE GOOD. WHAT IF WE EAT EGGS AND CHEESE?
I became vegetarian over 4 decades ago. As I’ve said many times, meat always came with a side order of guilt. Much easier to skip the guilt. I like mushrooms, red peppers, onions. Most vegetables. Also mild cheeses and eggs.
The next question: where do the eggs come from? Not cozy little chicken coops, maybe 10 hens, maybe 30. Huge egg factories, chickens in cages. Or even if the hens are loose, they are often horrifically crowded, pecking on each other, pecking the weakest ones to death.
And what about the cheese? DirectActionEverywhere just published findings on the abusive treatment of calves (from an email received July 28, 2026):
On visits in April and May, DxE drone investigators filmed workers kicking calves, including one worker repeatedly kicking a calf who was down on the ground, and more than a dozen instances of workers pulling calves by their sensitive ears and tails. The footage is now published at FactoryFarmWatch.org, our one-stop-shop for exposing California’s enormous factory farming industry.
Some people go vegan.
I am not telling anyone what to do.
I’ve chosen to do my best to get, much of the time, eggs and cheese from non-abused animals - but I realize I am very far from perfect in this.
____________________
How do we flourish?
Lately I’ve come across another book on human evil and have posted on it:
truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-vulnerable-vs-the-human-predators
Several years ago I came across the brilliant Political Ponerology (the study of evil in politics) and posted on that a number of times, including on the core traits of the evil:
elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/the-ponerology-rabbit-hole-wow-what-findings
Several core characteristics of human predators.:
- lack of empathy,
- the drive to inflict pain,
- the drive to control.
Here I’m just concerned about regular run-of-the-mill humans, those with empathy. Yes we have empathy, AND it is limited. It needs to be limited, in fact, or we would be utterly overwhelmed.
But my experience is that the limits to empathy, in many areas, go further than needed for self-protection. When I became vegetarian, for years I did not think of the way chickens were factory-farmed, how they were treated. And even after I learned, I tended to keep the knowledge out of my mind.
How do we flourish? To flourish is to develop fully. My main thought is on taking steps, connecting with like-minded people, and seeing what further steps we can take. Right now I’m thinking about how to be good.
It’s not just about eating. What do we let slide by? What do we stand up for - without getting hooked in anger, or even in too much time? When does it say inside us, this is a hill I am willing to die on? When do we say, now I just want to have fun for a while? And how much are we open to learning about what is going on?
I taught ethics quite a bit. Good and evil. Right and wrong. Making the best of imperfect options. I loved exploring a wide range of thinking on ethics with my students. Ethics - it’s something I have thought about all my life, and also something I try to put into practice.
Posted July 30, 2026
Any "choice" requires a resource chain to support. If we were all honest about it our lives would mimic the Amish if harm is to be reduced. I see Aaron Siri is taking up their cause again in a lawsuit on mandating vaccinations in New York.
I've been vegan now for 13 years. I fall off the wagon sometimes. I decided when I became vegan that I'd rather be 98% vegan and do it for the rest of my life than be 100% vegan and give up after a while. That's works for me personally. It means I'm mindful of what I eat. I have guardrails on what I eat but I occasionally go off the rails if I'm comfort-eating for stress etc. Then I get back on the wagon and carry on.
If you want eggs, Elsa, you might have a few pet hens? You have to have at the very least two because they are flock animals, they're not made to be solo. They might even get on with your cats! All animal husbandry is akin to slavery, buying and selling living bodies, and inevitably involves death, eg the slaughter of unwanted male chicks etc. But lovingly taking care of your own pet hens and committing to caring for them until they die naturally is a huge step up from buying supermarket eggs, even though the ideal would be living egg-free and using 'flax-eggs' in cake-baking etc. I've cooked without eggs for many years and it's entirely doable. Cheese is an even more grotesque industry than poultry-farming, and there are many good vegan alternatives to cheese now, which there weren't before. They're not (yet) as delicious as dairy cheese but they're not bad and they're definitely more ethical. So that's been my experience over the last 13 years. X