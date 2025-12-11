Truth Summit

thomas mac./john a.
1h

thank you Elsa so very much for continually sharing , my heart is with all of you good&loving souls. living presently in a 3season camper in winter is difficult for much of anything other than surviving it, but i see so Many others about truly Struggling and am glad for my Hopeful heart and Assurance from Above👆🏻

ONEderfulworld
2h

Thank you for this.

It’s somewhat reassuring for Reiner to know he is not forgotten.

Also it’s good to hear he is faring as well as can be expected from the unfair treatment. I prayed often for Julian A’s release. I pray now for the same for Reiner. What a world we live in where the just are imprisoned.

If anyone reads this - you may be interested in the book 180 degrees.

Most of what people believe to be true is one big lie and this book details the illusion.

May truth and justice reign! Blessings to those who stand for truth! Stay strong. Feel your release so vividly it becomes inevitable.

