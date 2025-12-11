Hendrik Sodenkamp and Anselm Lenz are from the publication, Democtratic Resistance. It’s one of the publications Reiner looks forward to reading each week. They went to visit Reiner.

A German friend sent this to me - it’s not on my usual reading list. And then I turned to Google. So here’s the report from Sodenkamp and Lenz, translated courtesy of Google:

https://demokratischerwiderstand.de/artikel/538/besuch-bei-reiner-fuellmich-im-gefaengnis

Dr. Reiner Füllmich, the world-renowned exposer of the Corona terror lie and the illegal state of emergency, has been imprisoned as a political prisoner for two years and two months. Sodenkamp and Lenz report on their visit and interview with the prominent lawyer and award-winner at Bremervörde Prison.

DThe Bremervörde prison is located about an hour from the motorway. We pass flatlands, secure psychiatric facilities, and barracks complexes. It feels like a special zone within Germany. On the outskirts of Bremervörde, a large, gray concrete block awaits us. New construction. Enormous.

In front of the entrance gate, with its massive, retractable bollards and undercarriage inspection system, a middle-aged woman is already waiting, alone. She, too, is here for a visit. Only one person is allowed in at a time. Inside, a young woman with a small boy in a stroller is going through the first security check. When she’s finished, it’s the older woman’s turn. She’s waved through. Apparently, she comes often and is known here. Then it’s our turn: journalists Hendrik Sodenkamp and Anselm Lenz.

Our identity cards are checked. Just like at airports, the following happens: The Federal Republic of Germany must have placed some kind of entry in our “certificate of good conduct,” which is displayed on the screens. The officials always have to look something up on another screen, frowning. The same thing happens here. We are marked, stigmatized. Our press passes are tossed back into the drawer with a gesture of “Doesn’t count for us.”

“Who are you actually going to see?” asks the officer in the blue court jumper behind the bulletproof glass. “Dr. Reiner Füllmich.” – “Ah!” comes the reply through the intercom. Telephones, cameras, pens, and notebooks are not allowed inside. “Above all, no paper! No scraps of paper, no pens, not even tissues, not even a piece of chewing gum wrapper,” announces the jumper and his microphone. But: “15 euros in change are allowed.” Does he mean Swiss francs? Russian rubles? Swedish kronor? – He means euro coins, as will later become clear.

Two honest journalists on their way to seeing a great lawyer

– that’s how things will be in Germany in the year 2025

We lock our few belongings in a small locker: notebook, fine-liner pen, press passes, ID cards, and a mobile phone. After the cheerful security check – “it’s just like at the airport, belts off!” – we are allowed into the next room, where the older woman and three other women, each with a small child, are waiting. We greet them politely.

The women and their three adorable children seem to already know the drill. The three younger women, who wouldn’t stand out on Berlin’s public transport, have clearly dressed themselves and their children up. They are going to visit their husbands and the fathers of their children. Two murderers and a manslaughterer, as we will later learn from Füllmich.

Here we sit, waving to the shy children so they aren’t afraid of us, since we clearly don’t fit the usual visitor profile, and look through the barred window. A concrete-walled courtyard, security strips like the former Berlin Wall, only three times as high, more barbed wire, more concrete. Behind bars and barbed wire, a seemingly unused football pitch.

On the walls of the waiting room are photographs of prison cells: bars and, beyond them, a patch of lush grass in the yard. It’s not the most dilapidated administrative and enforcement facility we’ve been to in Germany over the past six years (some were shockingly run-down, like the “GeSa” in Berlin, the prison in Kassel). This one is clean, looks freshly painted, and everything is comparatively bright. The officers make an effort to be matter-of-fact, even friendly.

He stands ready behind the last pane of bulletproof glass:

The great lawyer and Enlightenment thinker Reiner Füllmich

Then heavy, blue steel doors are unlocked, and we, along with the women and children, are ushered into the visitors’ corridor and up the stairs. Through a pane of bulletproof glass, we can see Reiner Füllmich. He smiles, we wave. The last door also opens, and we approach each other, shake hands, and greet each other while standing. For two years and two months, the German regime has held Dr. Reiner Füllmich, a lawyer, as a political prisoner. Since October 2023.

Füllmich is alleged to have evaded taxes. Is there any truth to it? In any case, it’s the oldest trick used by collapsing regimes and their prosecutors: to incriminate opposition figures through their tax returns. The accusation against the prominent civil rights activist, entrepreneur, and peace demonstration organizer Michael Ballweg of deliberately making tax errors ultimately amounted to only about 20 euros (DW reported ). That “20 euros” wouldn’t have covered a single square centimeter of the perversely criminal Jens Spahn villa deal in Berlin-Dahlem.

Now, full concentration on Füllmich; we only have 60 minutes in this long, windowless visitor room. Let’s take a seat at the table, modeled after a primary school teachers’ lounge under fluorescent lights. During our conversation, the mothers will repeatedly approach the snack vending machines in the room, beaming with joy. The machines are located behind our table with Füllmich. The three women get their husbands paper-cup coffee, Smarties, and gummy bears. Each of them clacks their 15 coins into the machines, one after the other. It’s an hour of pure bliss. The children play in a sparsely furnished play corner, chewing on gummy bears. The fathers hug and cuddle them.

Sodenkamp: Mr. Füllmich, how are you?

Dr. Reiner Füllmich: So far, so good. I do a lot of sports and keep myself fit here. I did gymnastics for a long time, and that really helps a lot here. I’ve also done horseback riding and surfing. It’s important to exercise so you don’t deteriorate. Besides, I have to say that things are considerably better here in Bremervörde than in Göttingen-Rosdorf. I’ve been here since May. The atmosphere is much better, there’s less stress with other inmates, and the guards are in a better mood too. Everyone is on my side, or rather, our side. Corona was a complete fabrication.

Lenz: Mr. Füllmich, may we quote you and reconstruct the interview from our notes?

Füllmich: Of course. Everything, every word, without restriction. Paper and pen aren’t allowed here because the drug Spice was allegedly smuggled in here, soaked in paper. The drug is difficult to dose, and that’s supposedly why there have been heart attacks and other problems in here. But the guards will also testify in my trials, and they’ll testify on my behalf. Many of the guards are deeply uneasy about what’s going on here in Germany, including the Corona lie and the warmongering. They all vote for the AfD now. I’ve even signed autographs for them here in my cell. They tell me, “This is for my wife, we’re your fans.”

Sodenkamp: And what is the contact like with the other prisoners?

Füllmich: Also good. As a lawyer, I’ve already been able to do some work for a few of them. Many of the men here only had court-appointed lawyers who didn’t represent them well. I mean, these men were sometimes practically betrayed by these court-appointed lawyers. As a lawyer, I can be of some help, at least by drafting applications for them. There are quite a few foreigners here, ninety percent I’d say. That helps, of course. And that earns me respect here, and I get along well.

Sodenkamp: What crimes are your fellow inmates accused of?

Füllmich: There are some serious cases here. Murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, manslaughter. Apparently, that’s how they’re handling these cases in Germany now, grouping them together. They’re supposedly doing the same in England.

Sodenkamp: Is it normal that you, as a suspected fraudster, are placed in the same wing as violent offenders? With Michael Ballweg, as far as we could ascertain from him, it was different.

Füllmich: I mean, that’s pretty normal in Germany. But it’s better here than in Göttingen-Rosdorf. There, I witnessed people being beaten up right next to me until the guards arrived. And I also saw two inmates, after giving warning, smash a glass bottle over the head of another inmate, whom they called a Gypsy, so that his eye was hanging out. And that was with prior warning, which the prison educator, who should have been responsible, didn’t react to. I sued him because of that, and as a result, I was transferred here to Bremervörde.

Here in Bremervörde, I even had a telephone in my cell at first. You can rent them here. Since I’m locked up here for most of the day, I could use that time to call my wife, who’s currently in Mexico with our dogs. I haven’t seen her in two years. Until recently, we could talk on the phone for long periods. Now that’s been forbidden again. And I could call friends and acquaintances.

This went on until about six weeks ago. It was the port lawyer Justus Hoffmann who filed a complaint with the prison, first under a pseudonym and then under his real name. My phone was taken away, and since then I can only speak to my wife twice a week for twenty minutes each time.

Lenz: What is your daily routine like here in Bremervörde?

RF: Every weekday we are woken up at six o’clock. On weekends at seven o’clock. We then have an hour for breakfast. Breakfast is given to us here the evening before. We have an hour of so-called free time in the yard. That’s the only time we get fresh air here.

The only other thing is that we get unlocked in the afternoon and can walk up and down the corridor for an hour. My cell is along a long corridor with 19 others, ten doors on the left, ten on the right. Lunch is pretty good quality. Otherwise, there’s just soggy white bread. We’re allowed to buy things in the prison shop. I use that for fruit and vegetables, which I can keep in my cell.

I actually get along quite well with the inmates here. Some of them have been victims of real miscarriages of justice. I’m currently working on the case of a young man who was treated terribly by the security services and the justice system. Truly criminal and corrupt.

As a young lawyer, I initially worked at the public prosecutor’s office. I couldn’t stand it there because of all the corruption among the prosecutors. And these prisons here are all semi-privatized; prison is a business. They want to do it like in the US. Now, even here, people are simply thrown into pretrial detention. The money is always right.

Sodenkamp: What do you do during the day?

Fuellmich: I receive 70 to 100 letters and postcards a day. I try to actually answer most of them. Luckily, I have a typewriter here, so that’s possible. I’ve standardized a few lines, always the same, and then I write the rest personally. The mail and the warmth of heartfelt messages are very important for staying grounded here. But it’s also important for me to stay in touch with friends and activists. I always receive the weekly newspaper “ Demokratische Widerstand” (Democratic Resistance ), which I’m very happy about every week. How are things with you?

Lenz: For almost every conceivable reason, we’re taking a break from printing for the first time in five and a half years. This gives us the time, for the first time, to undertake journeys lasting several days and elaborate visits like this one. We will continue.

Füllmich: You guys are the toughest out there. I like your clear language. You don’t beat around the bush and present things in a way that everyone can understand. And you go into great depth. You’re versatile and highly skilled. You’re heroes to me, also because you don’t fall into the Nazi traps set by informants. By the way, I can also imagine that Markus Haintz is an informant.

Lenz: He actively denounced me to the BBC propagandist Marianna Spring, deliberately trying to drive a wedge between my British-German family. Not to mention the bank account seizures of around €40,000 he orchestrated against the newspaper and publishing house using all sorts of legal tricks. If he hadn’t siphoned this money from our business to his own account, DW would have fewer worries right now.

The worst part was that he wanted to have my GmbH (limited liability company) share auctioned off. Markus Haintz has obviously been getting up every morning in Mallorca for years and dreaming up the next dirty trick against us. Now we are ready to launch a counter-offensive against Haintz with the renowned lawyers Eberhard Schultz and Armin Grimm from the House of Democracy and Human Rights and force him into a costly main trial.

The mere announcement in court has now led to Maggus offering us a settlement, perhaps even partially repaying the money he stole from us. We will see if an agreement is possible. It wouldn’t fail because of us if he swears under oath that he is no longer an informant and is now acting honestly in the interests of his clients in the democracy movement. We are striving to keep the organization together, to keep the entire movement together, and not to exclude anyone. There was a period when three to five people, who had been active on the fringes of the new German peace and democracy movement since March 28, 2020, attempted to completely destroy us personally and DW as a newspaper.

As the pioneering force of the movement, we eventually had to publicly defend ourselves and make an example of them, showing that they couldn’t treat us this way, that we wouldn’t be figuratively shot down, neither from the outside nor from an ambush behind our own lines. We stand tall and have nothing to take back and only a little to soften.

Fill me up: Bravo! Keep going!

Lenz: We’re here for you, Reiner. We’re conducting this interview professionally, using the formal “Sie” form. However, we were already on a first-name basis early in 2020. What are the conditions of detention here, Dr. Füllmich?

Füllmich: Thank you for being here. I look forward to the newspaper every week. The television here only shows the usual propaganda, and the prison library is very poorly stocked. But at least there are a few good authors: I’m currently reading a lot of Peter Scholl-Latour. The letters take up a lot of time. And then there’s continuing my cases for the other inmates. I’m sure you’ll hear about that. It’s unbelievable what kind of bombshells are still going to explode – figuratively speaking – in the German justice system!

Lenz: Mr. Reiner Füllmich, you are considered a leading legal expert in exposing the Corona lie and the illegal state of emergency, and as almost everyone knows today, your doubts were entirely justified. Let’s assume we knew nothing about it yet. How would you describe the goals of this conspiracy? Why do people do something like the Corona lie?

Fill me out: First, population reduction; second, total control; and third, this strange turn towards transhumanism! What happened from 2020 onwards was just a test run for what’s to come. But those in power can’t carry it out anymore. We’re too strong. There are too many of us. And we’re too good. Just like you.

Lenz: In your Corona inquiry committee, you spoke with hundreds of opposition experts starting in the summer of 2020. I assume you wouldn’t vouch for every single word spoken by every single one of them. But do you have anything to retract regarding the impetus, the direction, and the key findings of the Corona inquiry committee?

Füllmich: No, I take absolutely nothing back. And I have nothing to change about the experts either.

Lenz: Does the mail reach you reliably?

Fill me: Overall, yes! I’m amazed; sometimes letters and postcards arrive within three days. Sometimes it takes weeks. I receive 70 to 100 items of mail in prison every day. I try to answer them all. I have a typewriter in my cell. I have a pre-written message that I use to tell everyone how I’m doing and what the latest developments are. I then add the rest individually. Some of the mail I receive is quite insightful. It gives me information about new developments, which I can then use to piece things together.

Lenz: Of the regime’s accusations against the entrepreneur, civil rights activist, and demonstration organizer Michael Ballweg, who was held in pretrial detention in Stammheim for nine months starting June 29, 2022, only errors in his tax return amounting to €19.52 remained at the time of the verdict. Or was it even a penny more? How much of the accusations against you, Mr. Füllmich, will remain?

Fill me up: Nothing!

Lenz: Really? Zero?

Fill me: Zero!

Reiner Füllmich, at our meeting, is wearing an older, fine denim shirt that must once have been of high quality, ordinary trousers, and loafers. He doesn’t give the impression of a broken prisoner, but rather displays a speed and rigor of thought that betrays no loss of substance. He is not a defeated man, not a refuted figure, certainly not a criminal, but presents himself to us as a victor of the future. We will follow his statements regarding the allegedly highly criminal public prosecutor Laue in Göttingen elsewhere.

Our conversation then turned to Füllmich’s account of a loan he had taken out from the donations received by the Corona Inquiry Committee. At the time of our visit, this loan had been the starting point of his imprisonment for two years and two months.

“I had taken out a loan of €700,000 to safeguard it.” He had agreed with his lawyer, Viviane Fischer, that he would participate in future meetings from America via Zoom and would no longer be present in Germany at Viviane Fischer’s office on Waldenserstrasse in Berlin, where the recordings had previously taken place. The Corona Committee had already been put under pressure and threatened by the well-known account closures and attacks from the regime. He had gotten along well with Viviane Fischer, who, despite her known weaknesses, had her own issues. However, the Hamburg law firm Hafen-Anwälte was essentially an outpost of the secret State Security police department and was a contributing factor to his fate.

Fischer, Wodarg, Hoffmann and shady port lawyers:

Dispute in the complex situation or state security?

According to Füllmich, the situation had become clearer shortly before his departure for Mexico. He had already informed Wodarg and his associates that he would repay the loan early. The entire transaction had also been secured by the sale of one of his houses. It was precisely at that moment that the ports lawyers filed a complaint against him and even denounced him to the state security service.

Overall, it was an attempt to destroy his person and his work as an internationally renowned COVID-19 educator. Following his imprisonment, his ranch in a Native American territory in the US was forced into a distress sale, fetching only half its value of €1.5 million. The goal, he said, was to ensure his wife could continue living in Mexico.

Füllmich strikes us as composed, physically and mentally fit. His eyes are somewhat more lowered than before, and upon closer inspection, reveal a shocked look in light of the events of the past six years. We, too, are stressed and shaken by the transformation of large parts of our Federal Republic of Germany’s state apparatus into a weapon of terror against us and millions of opposition members in Germany.

Nevertheless, Füllmich is convinced of the integrity of his actions and his work as an investigative lawyer. “My father was a police officer, I come from Bremen. I decided to become a lawyer at the Bremen Roland statue, because the Roland stands for justice. My profession has always been about justice, never about making a lot of money, even though I have made a lot of money at times. As you know, I have sued the world’s largest corporations. It’s not about the money for me.”

The happy wives and children

of murderers and killers

The elaborately made-up and attractively dressed women come running around our table one last time today from the tables and the games corner. From the snack machines, they call out across the room in languages ​​we identify as Romanian, Arabic, and Ukrainian. Do their husbands want another Coca-Cola or a Snickers? And do the little ones need more gummy bears?

It’s a moment of pure joy for them and the fathers with migrant backgrounds who certainly can’t pay child support from prison. They hug their children, play in the play area, and kiss their wives, who have dressed up especially beautifully for them today. – Free Reiner! But we must come to an end.

Black Book Corona

at Sodenkamp & Lenz

Füllmich remains emotionally resonant even in prison, appearing both as a whole man and as a sensitive comrade, a dedicated advocate for his fellow inmates. He speaks of his wife, his cousin, and the good judicial officers. He occasionally inquires about our personal well-being, the state of our newspaper, our original contributors, our Berlin colleagues, the employees of the publishing house, and our book publisher. He asks how our loved ones are doing.

Füllmich emphasizes that he has nothing to retract from the “Black Book Corona” containing the findings of the Corona Inquiry Committee, which has been published by Sodenkamp & Lenz with his approval and authorization since the beginning of 2021. The work remains one of the first major books on the subject, is quotable, and is one of the great early achievements of the Enlightenment movement.

“The end!” echoes through the long room on the upper floor of the prison wing, where the three mothers with their small children and the older lady with her incarcerated husband, a German man around 60, have taken their seats at the five widely spaced tables, each with four chairs. We are being ushered out.

Beyond the prison gates, we head to the car and drive to the next rest stop. We transcribe the interview verbatim from memory, compile our findings, and agree on the final form. This is a journalistic technique that adheres to journalistic standards and that professionals like us have mastered. Fortunately, our brains are not yet as soft and our souls not as black as those of our mainstream colleagues, this perfidious pack of liars, these accomplices of mass murderers and warmongers. Now, strengthen our resistance, build up DW, and DONATE !

https://demokratischerwiderstand.de/spenden