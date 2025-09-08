What we are living through feels unbelievable. Minors with genitals mutilated in the name of “gender-affirming care.” I am not going to go on.

My question here: how do you deal with this whatever-it-is? I almost called it insanity. I have heard, many times, the utter twistedness called insanity.

Whatever it is, my strong sense is we can track it all back to whoever is running much of the world as we know it.

And then, tomorrow, the big question for THE FULL FLOURISHING QUEST: How do you deal with it? Do you get involved? Do you shrug and give up? Did you try to do something for a long time, and finally get worn down? Do you focus on whatever is most important to you?

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Sept 8, 2025