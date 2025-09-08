Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
35m

ah, perhaps yer thinkin' of this Elsa?

https://nypost.com/2025/08/19/us-news/convicted-rapist-who-assaulted-tinder-date-after-soho-house-date-skates-with-just-probation-thanks-to-lenient-nyc-judge/

I know it's real bad in Canada for crimes against women--these dudes are out on bail?!

https://barenakedislam.com/2025/09/07/welcome-to-canadastan-3/

the stats are really bad....insanity, yep, you called it right!

https://rainn.org/facts-statistics-the-scope-of-the-problem/statistics-the-criminal-justice-system/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture