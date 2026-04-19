I recently sent out a short version of my story, from stuck and frustrated to living fully and flourishing. Here, for those of you who’d like to know more, is a slightly fuller version. In fact, I’ve kept adding, so now I have 4 versions, each one fuller than the last. I’ll likely be sending them all out.

But first, what have I done with my experiences?

I love to pass on what I’ve learned. It feels natural to me.

I learned fractions at age 8, in Grade Three. I taught my little sister, age 5, in kindergarten, how to do them.

As I was getting unstuck (and not getting unstuck), I paid attention to what worked and what didn’t, what was a good way of starting to move and continuing to take steps.

And now I help people who are stuck. They feel frustrated, often angry with themselves, sometimes hopeless. They may feel lonely and isolated.

They’re stuck, exploding in anger, though they don’t want this

Or they’re intending to start the book they’ve intended to write for 10 years. They’re stuck.

Or they’ve written the book but they’re stuck not doing anything more.

Or they’re stuck at the edge of divorce, not sure if it’s worth it to keep trying.

Stuck in a job, in a routine, in a relationship, in taking courses that change nothing, in some rut or other.

How to get unstuck? So much is possible.

I keep being open for further learning, because it can be very hard to undo some stuff. Most recently, I came across Cognomovement, for undoing the roots of trauma. It’s often effective when nothing else has worked.

So what have I done with my experiences? In addition to the personal benefits, they led to my work as coach.

If you feel painfully stuck, you might want to have a free 15-minute Discovery Call.

It’s a pleasure to be able to help people get moving, live as they want to be living. So much relief, sense of possibility, adventure, satisfaction.

And now, more of my story.

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Note: Nothing has been changed from the first version. I just had more thoughts and added bits.

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FROM STUCK TO LIVING FULLY,

FROM LONGING TO FLOURISHING

THE STARTING POINT: STUCK

Discontent Frustration Longing Trying

I remember so well the pain of being stuck in a relationship I knew, so utterly within me, was not the right relationship for me. I wanted out, but had nothing that qualified, for me, as a “reason”. No abuse, no cheating. Just . . . I didn’t quite know. Maybe boredom.

Work: flight attendant. Lots of time off. And such an urgent desire to be a writer, artist, actor. Also so many efforts, courses. Trying and trying and trying. I remember, I believe it was a film script, So Sorry, Charlie. Very light. I remember a novel, George Papadopoulis is Dead. The first pages felt very alive. After that, it didn’t.

The pain of not being in the right life, of having “everything” - and nothing that I longed for. Nothing that felt meaningful to me. As a flight attendant, I stayed at the Hilton in Paris, the Radisson in Los Angeles and Zurich. Very nice, but so what.

I did not know what to do to move to a life that felt right to me.

I remember a nightmare I had, over and over. I was floating on the ocean, wanted to move. I could not. Not even a finger. I woke up. Terror and despair.

I know how I ended the nightmares. I read of a technique: tell yourself a better ending and that will happen. I had no idea how to change things. So I just told myself, before falling asleep, that my dreaming self was to find a solution.

Once again, I was floating on the ocean and could not move. Terror and despair. And then a small wave under one hand moved the hand. And suddenly the hand could move, and then the arm, the other arm, and all of me. I woke up.

The nightmare never came back.

But I had not solved what the dream was about.

I think back to myself in my 20’s. I did not acknowledge, even to myself, how horribly stuck I felt - that part of me that was buried inside my everyday life where everything looked good. But I did not feel love. Somehow that feeling had been closed off. I did not talk about this, not with anyone.

I had no idea how to get unstuck.

I wanted to be in love, to love. I didn’t have that.

I wanted to write a brilliant novel, like those that touched me deeply. I knew what I wrote was nothing like that. I could not even keep a journal. I’d write a page, and put the journal aside, come back to it in a year, write another page.

Work? I was stuck. Flight attendant. I had no idea how else to earn money.

My very nice partner, who had a much better idea about possibilities, pushed me to go from taking courses, to going for an MA. I had no idea this would lead to one enormous breakthrough change.

I don’t remember acknowledging my sense of being desperately stuck to anyone, except in tiny bits, to myself.

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MY TURNING POINT: A TINY STEP

with a huge impact, over time

I have no idea where I heard that, as a student, I was entitled to 18 free counseling sessions. I didn’t go because I felt stuck. I easily got angry at little things. I wanted very much to change that. I decided: I’ll take a couple of sessions to get rid of the unwanted anger.



I didn’t take just 2 sessions, but the full 18. Each week I would book an appointment for the following week.

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THE DECISION MOMENT

At the end of those sessions, I had a dream. I was coming out of a changing room at one side of a huge gym. My therapist - overweight - was running laps without running out of breath or sweating. My thought: she is much better at this than I am.

My decision: I want much more of the changes that have been starting, more of the talking in a fuller way than was normal for me and being listened to. I want what she has, able to run without effort. I decided to reach for more.

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DECADES OF EXPLORATION AND DISCOVERY

That decision led me on a long long long journey - fantastic, yes - also frustrating as I knew what I wanted, full flourishing, but found that so hard to reach.

A bumpy road.

So much exploration and changing - including grief, and coming to a flow of poetry that has continued.

I had no idea of the amount of inner blocks within myself, and of how hard it would be to undo some of them.

There’s so much I was unaware of - like that I was dragging generations of blocks. I came to very much recognize the pull from past generations.

I had absolutely no idea I was embarking on decades - four so far - of personal development, a journey that has included my creating my own model of personal development, because nothing I came across felt complete.

I did not only explore - and use - the approaches I came across. I evaluated strengths and lacks.

Slowly I developed my own vision of a fully developed person who is able not only to feel and express their feelings, but to perceive and to think, and to connect with the world.

Most important in my approach is an emphasis on small steps, especially on recognizing small steps it feels right to take, and taking them with support.

As for myself, I’ve found there is always another hill to climb. This journey has been so different from what I imagined. It hasn’t been about learning a few quick lessons - though that did happen.

So much ongoing discovery and movement.

Someone is famous for being the first person to summit Mount Everest. I have no idea why anyone would want to do that.

But I am doing my own summiting - not coming to something finished, like Mount Everest - but imagining, constructing, creating what has come to be my own model of personal development: Full Flourishing, developed to help others on their journey.

Aladdin found a cave of jewels. For me, this exploration with its many discoveries is better than coming into a cave filled with shiny objects.

My sense: we need to find, come to and develop our personal “Mount Everests” - and Full Flourishing is my route to it, to help others on their journey,

Just recently I came across yet another approach, Cognomovement. I read the testimonials. Over and over they were from people who had tried so many approaches. Many improvements. But many things still did not feel right. Cognomovement gave them what they needed.

For me, it’s one more tool.

Is this the final one? I have no idea.

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EVER MORE FLOURISHING

I was a flight attendant taking classes. I felt that so much was missing. I became a prof, writer, poet, songwriter, thinker, coach.

I have an ever so much greater - and still developing - understanding of what is going on in the world. Basically I was questioning so little. Now I question everything.

I have a much larger reach: from the few people I talked with; to my students, discussing so many interesting subjects, including Knowing the Inner Self; to an online audience reaching thousands with explorations, ideas, information, and also stories and poetry.

I remember so much stiffness.

Also I have the sense I lived in an ocean of shame - ashamed of not having friends, of any imperfection, of my background.

So much change.

Most, I have such a sense of flow in my life, of being able to take action and be fully the person I am - not with so much locked up inside. There’s a fullness to life.

It isn’t always easy. Sometimes, in fact, it is quite difficult. However, I have the sense that I have, or will find, the needed inner and outer resources.

As for “the world . . .” Wars. Puppet masters behind the scenes. Will the stock market crash, bringing huge devastation? Or will the puppet masters keep the system going, for their own profit? What about freedom of speech? What about injustices, such as an extremely high influx of people into the West, often without adequate resources for housing, etc? What about security - financial and physical - for citizens? What about the push for euthanasia? What about narratives that push us to take one stance or another?

In the midst of this, some of the people we thought were on the side of truth have shown themselves to be against some truth tellers.

And there I am, there we are, trying to find our way with all that is going on. Trying to find more like-minded people. Trying for an inner sense of strength and the ability to deal with things. Trying also for ever more love, work satisfaction, and financial well-being.

There are no more years of being stuck at some point or another. I respond quickly.

I’ve let go of so many blocks and have accumulated quite a toolbox.

Ever more satisfaction.

Ever more ease in my creativity.

The melting of deep-seated terrors.

Flow, as in how I dance, and how I create.

Recently, I’ve started, rather accidentally, writing a musical. A few days ago, I got an answer from the musician friend I thought of collaborating with - his music, my lyrics. His answer: I am sure we can work it out. Supper or lunch would be included.

Will it work out? I don’t know but I am eager to try. I can hear, in my mind, the first big number:

wake up, world

from your slumber

How do we live well with all that is going on, as well as our own individual situation?

I think of Reiner, in prison since October 2023 - with such a strong spirit within him, doing all he can, his relationship with his wife deepening.

I wish I could report: Heaven on Earth!!!

I cannot. Griefs, doubts, hesitations. And some really hard things, including massive injustices. Also, awareness of ongoing inner blocks. But ongoing openness to - even eagerness for - further learning, like recently for Cognomovement, which is becoming part of Full Flourishing.

I still come to dark nights of the soul. But I do not stay in them for years.

Ever more reaching and flourishing.

Imagine being on a high plateau. It isn’t heaven. But it is often breathtakingly beautiful. Most, there is a large wide view. Not closed in. There are actions you can see and take.

If you have the sense of being blocked and stuck, if you often feel frustrated, overwhelmed and maybe even despairing, if you are lonely, or if you have a big sense of longing but don’t know what you might do, here is an invitation: schedule a free 15-minute Discovery Call.

When I think back to my long ago self, I shake my head in wonder. I cannot believe the distance I’ve traveled.

I am so grateful to my much younger self who took the very small first step. She had no idea all she would find. She wanted to get unstuck. She got that and ever so much more, including the flow of her own deep creativity and living fully.

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All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Apr 19, 2026