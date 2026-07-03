I’d like to have a conversation with Reiner, to be sent out to everyone, on how to live as well as possible through difficult conditions. He’s said yes.

Partly it would be about him, of course. But there are so many people trying their best.

They don’t all succeed. I think of an artist friend who, about 10 years ago, left a lifetime of artwork at the curb when she moved out of her home. At least a hundred paintings, many framed. Her new partner did not like the colours. And also, something in her gave up. She died about 6 years later, of colon cancer.

It isn’t easy being an artist these days, especially if your style isn’t what is most gallery-approved.

Reiner has done much better. He definitely has not given up. He has said, over and over, that they will not break him. But it has been far from easy. I know there have been many developments.

Why am I writing to you?

Once Reiner is out of prison, the conversation would of course be held on Zoom.

As long as he is in prison, it needs to be done from the prison to a landline. The cost, I have been told, is about 1.20 Euros a minute. I would expect the call, from start to end, to be max an hour and a half, more likely just over an hour. Max one hour 15 for the interview. A few minutes before and after.

If you can contribute, and you’d like to, please send an email to:

elsa@fullflourishing.com

Please include what you would contribute. It could be anything.

Note: please only give if it’s easy for you to give. Some of you are in a tough situation. Others of you are doing well financially. If it’s easy, I’m delighted to have help with this.

As for me, I will get help setting up a payment link where you choose what you give. (I’m not a techie!)

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I hope Reiner is out of prison soon - even so soon that this conversation is held after his release. But if he is kept in longer, I would love to go on to other conversations. Reiner, myself, and a third person. I think of Andrew Johnson, Andrew Bridgen, Tommy Robinson. There are so many more.

So let me know your response.

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

HEROIC REINER FUELLMICH IS STILL IMPRISONED BY GERMANY: When law is bent to serve power

by Dr Peter and Ginger Breggin

gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/heroic-reiner-fuellmich-is-still

June 11, 2026

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 5 LANGUAGES

ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GERMAN, FRENCH & PROTUGUESE:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

PORTUGUESE:

A HISTÓRIA COMPLETA DO DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted July 3, 2026