A CONVERSATION WITH REINER: WILL SOMEONE HELP WITH THE COST?
I’d like to have a conversation with Reiner, to be sent out to everyone, on how to live as well as possible through difficult conditions. He’s said yes.
Partly it would be about him, of course. But there are so many people trying their best.
They don’t all succeed. I think of an artist friend who, about 10 years ago, left a lifetime of artwork at the curb when she moved out of her home. At least a hundred paintings, many framed. Her new partner did not like the colours. And also, something in her gave up. She died about 6 years later, of colon cancer.
It isn’t easy being an artist these days, especially if your style isn’t what is most gallery-approved.
Reiner has done much better. He definitely has not given up. He has said, over and over, that they will not break him. But it has been far from easy. I know there have been many developments.
Why am I writing to you?
Once Reiner is out of prison, the conversation would of course be held on Zoom.
As long as he is in prison, it needs to be done from the prison to a landline. The cost, I have been told, is about 1.20 Euros a minute. I would expect the call, from start to end, to be max an hour and a half, more likely just over an hour. Max one hour 15 for the interview. A few minutes before and after.
If you can contribute, and you’d like to, please send an email to:
elsa@fullflourishing.com
Please include what you would contribute. It could be anything.
Note: please only give if it’s easy for you to give. Some of you are in a tough situation. Others of you are doing well financially. If it’s easy, I’m delighted to have help with this.
As for me, I will get help setting up a payment link where you choose what you give. (I’m not a techie!)
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I hope Reiner is out of prison soon - even so soon that this conversation is held after his release. But if he is kept in longer, I would love to go on to other conversations. Reiner, myself, and a third person. I think of Andrew Johnson, Andrew Bridgen, Tommy Robinson. There are so many more.
So let me know your response.
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
HEROIC REINER FUELLMICH IS STILL IMPRISONED BY GERMANY: When law is bent to serve power
by Dr Peter and Ginger Breggin
gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/heroic-reiner-fuellmich-is-still
June 11, 2026
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 5 LANGUAGES
ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GERMAN, FRENCH & PROTUGUESE:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692
PORTUGUESE:
A HISTÓRIA COMPLETA DO DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted July 3, 2026