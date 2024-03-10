I know most of you can’t understand German. And I won’t try to give a word for word translation. But here is Roger Bittel, who had done over 150 weekly shows with Reiner before Reiner’s arrest, and continued to hold a weekly update, including near the start when there was no word, week after week.

He has come from Africa to see his friend. He has seen him in court.

Now Roger has an hour with Reiner.

This is very special for Roger. He describes going through one partition to another, then seeing Reiner through the glass, having Reiner see him. For the very first time ever he is meeting Reiner person to person, seeing him, hugging him, feeling this man who has helped so many people. A wonderful person. Roger is very moved. He wants us to know Reiner is the same person in person as in the interviews. Roger is grateful to have him as a friend. And he wants to share how this hour is for him. It is very emotional for him.

Reiner is allowed only 3 hours of visits a month. But the judge has given Roger permission to interview Reiner in an extra hour not to be taken out of those 3 hours. This should be on Monday.

Roger’s description of his meeting with Reiner starts at 12:00 - first being checked, then seeing Reiner through the glass, then being with his friend.

To go directly to 12 min:

https://www.youtube.com/live/jAZgF-304jg?si=HM8VFILVHlpAUlIt&t=740

Again, many of you cannot understand the words. I believe very many of you will feel the feeling.

We have all been lucky to have Roger bring us what information he can, help us stay connected to Reiner, and help Reiner stay connected to us.

_________________________________

The current court dates.

Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 10, 2024