I sent out about an amazing product, an amazing alternative treatment, plus an important warning. Within hours a friend sent a link to another ultra amazing product: BPC-157 for healing from a stroke. Had I heard of it, she asked. The answer: no. But now I know. And so do you. See below.

Then into my inbox came a post from Second Smartest, with another recommendation - for high-dosage creatine, a further ingredient in his anti-Alzheimer and anti-dementia protocol.

Plus, I have a goodie from Barbara O’Neill, 2 oils - rose hip oil plus castor oil - that, combined, hugely increase collagen production. Inexpensive and easy, and from personal experience, rapidly effective.

As if that wasn’t enough, along came Unbecoming with his Library.

But before I get to the info, a disclaimer. I am not a medical professional of any kind - doctor, nurse, naturopath, dermatologist, etc. I am not prescribing, giving medical advice, or anything of the kind. For medical concerns, contact an appropriate medical professional.

Since I’m not a health care professional, why pass on all this? I believe that caring for our health is something we should all do. On top of that, already when I was a child, my parents cared about alternative treatments, so my mother’s gall bladder problems were cured by . . . a chiropractor, rather than surgery.

Now I’m putting together some of this stuff and sending out to you.

An extra benefit: everything is together - new information in the update, links to earlier health info at the bottom.

Now, today’s info. 2 oils, one supplement, one product, and a library.

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Two oils, and presto!

I’ll start with Barbara O’Neill’s goodie: a few drops of rose hip oil followed by a few drops of castor oil (or you can do it in the reverse order, or you can combine them) to stimulate collagen production and presto! crepey skin gone, wonderful skin instead. That’s from a video which is clearly AI generated but using O’Neill’s formula - I have seen 2 videos with slight variations of the formula. I did the obvious thing: experimented on myself. Wow! Rapid amazing results on my arms - within 2 or 3 days!!

As lack of enough collagen in the skin is likely a major cause of hernias (from a reading from today’s inbox - Unbecoming on hernias), my guess is that using this combination of oils on a potential trouble area might also ward off hernias.

Link for a video on using the oils:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=hv49h8CMuUc

Link for a video on eye health (from the real Barbara O’Neill): www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO_82cxe8iA

Barbara O’Neill’s journey, for those of you who like to know the personal journeys: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uwjy3ufXzhg

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Improved Anti-Alzheimer’s and Anti-Dementia Protocol - with High Dosage Creatine

Second Smartest started from the same place as many people: the traditional approaches failed. His mother was getting worse and worse - memory deteriorating, and so on. I’ve followed his mother’s journey, from decline, to out of the clutches of her traditional doctor, to increasing recovery.

Good better best

Never let it rest

Until the good is better

And the better best

Today, a further step. Not just problem solved, but what about more energy and strength for his mother and himself? He found both.

Here is his protocol, now including high dosage creatine.

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Creatine Monohydrate 4 x 500mg capsules every evening with dinner indefinitely

. . . 3-5 grams a day is the studied dose in research, and timing seems less important than once believed. . . . [A]fter my mother’s AD was completely reversed, I decided to add 4 x 500mg capsules of creatine into her protocol just to see is she would have similar positive results. I knew that creatine was completely safe, and had no side effects whatsoever; therefore, there could only be reward as there is no risk with such a benign amino acid. After around twenty days I noticed that my mother did in fact have more energy, her mood seemed brighter, and her mind seemed sharper. Prior to creatine supplementation, she would max out at 25 or so rotations forwards, and less than 10 rotations backwards. After a month of creatine supplementation she had increased her workload by more than double, performing in excess of 60 forward rotations and 20 backward rotations. Her mind seems much faster now, and she does not get as tired, with her afternoon naps less frequent, and lasting for shorter durations. with high dosage creatine.

Link: www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/the-most-advanced-dementia-and-alzheimers

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Another Amazing Product. BPC-157. Organ and Tissue Repair, like after a Stroke

The untreated rats never recovered. The brain never even tried to repair itself. The only thing that reversed the damage — was BPC-157. Memory fully restored. Coordination fully restored. Hippocampal neurons recovered at both 24 AND 72 hours. Not compensated. Not retrained. Reversed.

Link X: x.com/HealthyAlfred/status/2039342265945002302?s=20

Link to the research paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32558293/

The obvious question: why is this product not given to every person who has had a stroke and very often does not return to themselves as they were, often despite lengthy intense interventions?

If you have the answer, let me know.

By the way, is this product used in some places? If so, why not everywhere?

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THE LIBRARY from Unbecoming

I’ve only very recently learned of Unbecoming. He has been, for five years, at his mission of putting together, and making readily available, a library of highly effective and extremely suppressed medical information.

I’ve sent out about an amazing non-surgical, highly successful, inexpensive alternative to open heart surgery. Plus he has a book on 12 Forgotten Remedies. And there’s ever so much more.

I’m impressed.

Here is a link to The Library:

Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-library

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PREVIOUS POST

HEALTH MESSAGE. 1. AN AMAZING PRODUCT. 2. AN AMAZING WAY CHEAPER, WAY BETTER ALTERNATIVE PROCEDURE. 3. A STRONG WARNING.

Link: truthsummit.substack.com/p/health-message-1-an-amazing-product

Amazing Product - Chlorine Dioxide

Amazing Alternative Treatment - More Successful, Not Painful, and Way Less Expensive than Open Heart Surgery

Strong Warning - modern medicine, according to the studies cited, is the opposite of helpful for people with congestive heart failure.

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Below, an image of a heart. Is it broken? Is it healing itself? From Lies Are Unbecoming

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Apr 3, 2026