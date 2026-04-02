I keep wanting to send people fascinating health information I come across, especially hardly-known life-saving information. I put it aside, and then somehow can no longer find it.

So I’ve decided to start putting the info in one post - this post. I can add to it at any time, and send it to you.

Today, 3 things. 1. An absolutely amazing product. 2. An absolutely amazing more successful, painfree, way way cheaper alternative treatment. And 3. A very strong warning.

But before I get to the info, a disclaimer. I am not a medical professional of any kind - doctor, nurse, naturopath, etc. I am not prescribing, giving medical advice, or anything of the kind. For medical concerns, contact an appropriate medical professional.

Now, today’s info.

1. Amazing Product - Chlorine Dioxide

I probably have heard of chlorine dioxide, but completely forgot about it. Maybe you know of it and use it. Anyway, a few days ago, into my inbox came an email heralding THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE - not a wise thing to forget!

EXCELLENT VIDEO: the history; studies on the huge range of effectiveness, from wound healing to chronic fatigue to cancer and ever so much more; loads of testimonials. Note: you can find this video - and the video series - at many links. You is encouraged to share it.

Chlorine Dioxide - The Universal Antidote:

https://rumble.com/v70pjac-the-universal-antidote-documentary.html

From Theory to Practice - so many uses - easy instructions:

https://onenessdrops.com/chlorine-dioxide-use-guide/

Chlorine Dioxide - A Basic Guide to Get Started:

https://rumble.com/v5jr3v8-chlorine-dioxide-a-basic-guide-to-get-started..html

FOR READERS: What is Chlorine Dioxide?

https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-cds/

There are also books, such as MMS Health Recovery Guidebook:

Available at BlueJayBooks.co

_________________

2. Amazing Alternative Treatment - More Successful, Not Painful, and Way Less Expensive than Open Heart Surgery

EECP - inexpensive, non-surgical, and according to the studies, with a better success rate than open heart surgery.

Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/eecp-the-non-invasive-heart-treatment

Here is an extended quote, because almost no one knows of EECP. I’d never heard of it. And like just about everybody, I know of so many people who have had open heart surgery.

Enhanced External Counterpulsation is a non-invasive outpatient treatment for coronary artery disease. The patient lies on a padded table. Large pneumatic cuffs — similar to blood pressure cuffs — are wrapped around the calves, thighs, and buttocks. An ECG monitors the heart’s rhythm in real time. During diastole, when the heart is resting between beats, the cuffs inflate sequentially from the calves upward to a pressure of approximately 300 mmHg, pushing oxygenated blood back toward the heart and into the coronary arteries. Just before systole — when the heart is about to pump — all three sets of cuffs deflate simultaneously, reducing the workload on the heart.¹ A standard course runs thirty-five one-hour sessions over seven weeks, five days per week. The concept is not new. In 1953, Kantrowitz demonstrated that coronary blood flow could be increased 20 to 40 percent by raising diastolic blood pressure.² That finding led to the intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), an invasive device threaded through the femoral artery into the aorta, still used in critically ill cardiac patients. The external version — applying the same counterpulsation principle from outside the body — was developed in the early 1960s by Birtwell, Soroff, and colleagues at Harvard.³ Their original system used hydraulic cuffs, which were cumbersome and impractical. In 1976, Dr. Zheng Zeng Sheng and his colleagues at Sun Yat-sen University in China refined the technology into the sequential pneumatic cuff design used today.⁴ By 1990, 1,800 EECP centres were operating across China. A study of more than six thousand Chinese patients reported improvement in over 90 percent of participants; a long-term follow-up found that 74 percent maintained improvement seven years after treatment.⁵ While China was building this infrastructure, EECP in the United States was eclipsed by coronary artery bypass graft surgery and angioplasty — procedures that were newer, more technically impressive, and, as it turned out, spectacularly more profitable.⁶

I believe it’s obvious why we don’t know of EECP.

No hospital system stood to gain from validating a $6,000 outpatient procedure that reduces demand for $84,000 bypass surgeries, $39,000 angioplasties, and the lifetime medication regimens that follow them.

You might think that governments that fund the medical system would want medical costs lowered. The answer is no.

__________________

3. Strong Warning - modern medicine, according to the studies cited, is the opposite of helpful for people with congestive heart failure.

Link: unbekoming.substack.com/p/congestive-heart-failure-the-modern

What’s going on? The treatments of congestive heart failure are increasing the rate and severity of congestive heart failure because they miss that the treatments all deprive the heart even more of a nutrient essential to its functioning.

______________________

Below, an image of a heart. Is it broken? Is it healing itself? From Lies Are Unbecoming

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Apr 2, 2026