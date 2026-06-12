.A few years ago, I had a group that helped people get there (wherever they wanted to go) from here (wherever they were). Someone had wanted to write for years, had not written anything. He started writing. Someone wanted to become more politically active, didn’t know what to do. She ended up in a group that almost took over the school board. (They started very late, were planning to continue and WIN next time.)

You can read about a number of the success stories here:

https://fullflourishing.com

I’ll paste in a few at the end.

But here I want you to know that I’m launching this group once more. Starting next Tuesday.

GETTING THERE FROM HERE

Tuesday, 3 pm Eastern. Noon Pacific, 8 pm UK time.

If you are totally satisfied with everything in your life, this is not for you.

If you believe trying is a waste of time, everything is hopeless, this is not for you.

This is for people who know they’d like to be doing something more or something different, but are stuck.

First meeting:

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

To become part of the group, send an email to:

elsa@fullflourishing.com

You will be sent the Zoom link.

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No cost to the end of August, and then I’ll see.

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I can relate to all of these stories. In my twenties I was utterly stuck. I remember coming across a journal I’d started a year earlier. I’d written one page. About being stuck. Then I’d put down the journal, until I came across it a year later. Nothing had changed.

Two things happened. The first was almost accidental. The university where I was getting my MA offered 18 weeks of free counselling. I easily got angry, didn’t like that. So I decided to take a couple of sessions. I ended up taking the full 18 sessions which gave me a taste for what was possible. And I made the decision to continue.

That led to 4 decades of exploration of the entire field of personal development, a PhD with a major in Psychology, teaching Knowing the Inner Self for over a decade, . . . and so much movement in my personal life.

Life is so incredibly different.

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PS. If you know you’d like more support than in a group, you can send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com Please put MORE SUPPORT in the subject line.



, Posted June 12, 2026