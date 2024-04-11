GREG REESE'S OVERVIEW of the DOSSIER on REINER FUELLMICH, with key video clip and key transcript.
Yesterday, Wolfgang Jeschke’s detailed analysis of what happened with Reiner Fuellmich, ending with the dossier.
Today, Greg Reese with a 5-minute video on the leaked dossier, featuring a key clip from Roger BIttel’s interview with Reiner’s attorney, Christof Miseré. There is also a transcript of this key exchange.
English speakers are likely to appreciate that the clip has an English voice-over. (I was told the voice-over is AI-generated. I have not verified.)
The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted Apr 7, 2024
Thank you. I share with my community the TRUTH
Thank you Greg Reese
This is another evidence of corruption of governments and judiciary around the world who have compromised themselves and happily destroy innocent individuals
But their demise is assured
God IS IN CONTROL