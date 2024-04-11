Yesterday, Wolfgang Jeschke’s detailed analysis of what happened with Reiner Fuellmich, ending with the dossier.

Today, Greg Reese with a 5-minute video on the leaked dossier, featuring a key clip from Roger BIttel’s interview with Reiner’s attorney, Christof Miseré. There is also a transcript of this key exchange.

English speakers are likely to appreciate that the clip has an English voice-over. (I was told the voice-over is AI-generated. I have not verified.)

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted Apr 7, 2024