I have been hearing so much about an imminent financial meltdown. In fact, I have been hearing about this for more than 2 years, but had a new jolt about it a couple of months ago - an interview that brought it to the forefront again and got me to see it as likely VERY IMMINENT, likely just a couple of months away. Then just a couple of weeks ago I met someone who has been hearing about it for 25 years. A couple of days ago, there was a huge money influx into the world economic system, changing the situation, likely postponing the meltdown for perhaps a couple of years.

I am an almost lifelong know-nothing about “economics” - the way the world works economically - the many financially-engineered events that make up huge chunks of “history," including both World Wars. The past few years have made me much more aware. It’s been a bit like Alice in Wonderland landing in a strange world, in this case, a world of psychopaths controlling many of the major occurrences in what I have known as “the world.” I think of Catherine Austin Fitts, James Corbett, Matt Ehret, David Martin, Jeremy Nell.

How to get the best possible sense of what is going on, including when the meltdown is most likely to happen?

A couple of years ago, someone suggested: listen to Greg Mannarino. So I began to do that. He is someone who cares passionately to both understand and to reach us, inform us, his tribe of “lions.” Sometimes I have just glanced at his headlines for a couple of months - I am not on the day-to-day stock market roller coaster.

Recently, with the barrage of warnings about THE IMMINENT BIGGEST MELTDOWN EVER, which will make 1929 look like a foothill of Mount Everest, I’ve looked at his updates again. A relief. Because I have a sense of his having a grasp of THE BIG PICTURE, the day-to-day probabilities, and the most likely close future.

Here is a very recent update, and below that, a link to his Substack.

I was grateful that someone suggested I look at Greg’s ongoing updates, based on in-depth knowledge of the workings of the system and of his being right in it.

You may already know of him. You may have your own favorite source.

Or maybe you will, like me, appreciate knowing of Greg and his work.



Posted Sept 20, 2024